A look at the Zia Records pop-up store coming to downtown
A look at the Zia Records pop-up store coming to downtown
Zia Records Announces Downtown Pop-Up Store During Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019

May 6, 2019
Downtown Phoenix is getting a record store again — at least for a few days.

Zia Records, in partnership with FilmBar and The Rebel Lounge, is opening a pop-up shop at Arizona Center, which recently completed a $25 million renovation. It will be open from Wednesday, May 22, to Monday, May 27, when Phoenix Fan Fusion is in full swing. There will be collectibles, comic books, vinyl records, and exclusive merchandise available for visitors. Customers will have the opportunity to sell or trade their used items at the location.

“The recent changes at the Arizona Center have really blown us away,” said Zia Records general manager Jarrett Hankinson in a statement. “We jumped at the chance to be a part of Downtown Phoenix’s vibrant scene during Phoenix Fan Fusion weekend and on Memorial Day.”

In addition to offering unique merchandise, there will be parties, DJs, and live music throughout the weekend. Thanks to the collaboration with FilmBar and The Rebel Lounge, there will also be a multimedia lounge featuring local craft beers with audio-visual programming. Proceeds will benefit Rosie’s House, a nonprofit children’s music academy.

"The Rebel Lounge always enjoys working with Zia Records,” Stephen Chilton of The Rebel Lounge said in a statement. “When we heard about their pop-up store, it was a no-brainer to work with them on it. Hopefully, we can bring something great to this spot."

Zia Records will be posting updates using the hashtag #DTPHXZIA on social media. New Times was curious if the pop-up store is a test run for a possible downtown location for the independent retailer. Their media contact Jason Woodbury offered a glimmer of hope.

He said in an email, “We’re open to anything!”

Zia Records Downtown Phoenix Pop-Up. Open Wednesday, May 22, to Monday, May 27, at Arizona Center, 455 North Third Street; ziarecords.com.

 
Jason Keil grew up in the suburbs of Detroit. He is a freelance writer, photographer, copywriter, and knows a lot about James Bond movies.

