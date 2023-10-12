 9 Arizona Coyotes theme nights hockey fans won’t want to miss | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Countdown to Coyotes: 9 Mullett Arena theme nights fans won’t want to miss

From mullet wigs to Pride T-shirts and crossbody bags, the Arizona Coyotes are treating fans to some swag this season.
October 12, 2023
Howler the Coyote will be delivering hugs to fans once again as the NHL returns to Mullett Arena on Oct. 21.
Howler the Coyote will be delivering hugs to fans once again as the NHL returns to Mullett Arena on Oct. 21. Benjamin Leatherman
Share this:
The Arizona Coyotes return to Mullett Arena in Tempe on Oct. 21 for their home opener against the Anaheim Ducks. And starting with the first puck drop on home ice, the Coyotes are offering 18 nights of in-arena events and giveaways throughout the NHL season. Some are beyond stellar.

From wigs to a nostalgic trip down memory lane, these are some of our favorite freebies and promotional nights that hometown fans will enjoy this season.

Theme nights and promotions are subject to change, so check the schedule in advance.

Oct. 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks: Mullet wigs

Like the Coyotes themselves, this giveaways aim to come out of the gate hot. The team will crown all Mullet Arena fans in attendance on Opening Night with kachina trucker hat mullet wigs. Unlike the hairstyle that is solely a party in the back, the Coyotes encourage all fans — those in the nosebleed seats and throughout the — arena, to bring the party with them to celebrate the launch of a new season.

Oct. 27 vs. Los Angeles Kings: Coyotes Pride T-shirt

Show your "True Colors" as a Coyotes fan with Pride Night. Sure, most pro sports teams salute their LGBTQ+ fans. But the ones who sit in a chilly arena for hockey deserve a little something extra. Fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes a Coyotes Pride T-shirt. Glitter sold separately.

click to enlarge
André Tourigny is beginning his third season as head coach of the Arizona Coyotes.
Christian Petersen / Getty

Nov. 2 vs. Montreal Canadiens: Los Yotes sweatshirts

Noche con los Yotes! Prepare for a vibrant Yote-y fiesta on Nov. 2 as the Coyotes invite fans to celebrate Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead. The arena will come together to cheer on both the Canadiens' demise and the joy of receiving a free Los Yotes crewneck sweatshirt courtesy of Dignity Health.

Jan. 2 vs. Florida Panthers: Crossbody bag

New year, new you. It's time to tuck your old habits and mistakes into a bag meant never to be seen again. On Jan. 2, the Coyotes on Health & Wellness Night will offer a free crossbody bag to all fans. Better yet, during the following week, the bag will make the perfect place to store your newest broken resolution. 

Jan. 7 vs. Winnipeg Jets: Howler’s Birthday

Jan. 7 is Howler’s Birthday and Kids Day, meaning shenanigans and cake are involved. Join the celebration as everyone's favorite Coyote, Howler, and his furry friends throw a family-friendly party. While no specific giveaway is mentioned, it's on the list, so you can be sure the kids will be greeted with birthday surprises throughout the game.
click to enlarge
This Coyotes' fan may enjoy '90s Night on Jan. 20.
Benjamin Leatherman

Jan. 20 vs. Nashville Predators: Bucket Hat ’90s Night

Dust off your flannel shirts and neon windbreakers, because on Jan. 20, the Coyotes are taking you back to the '90s with a nostalgia-packed night where grunge meets slap shots. Fans will receive a Coyotes bucket hat courtesy of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

Feb. 14 vs. Minnesota Wild: Valentine’s Day

Alongside pucks, love will be in the air on Feb. 14 at Mullett Arena as the Coyotes welcome fans looking to make their Valentine’s Day a little extra special. If being on a Kiss Cam is on your bucket list, chances are this will be your best opportunity to make that happen.
click to enlarge
Cheer on the Coyotes and pick up swag at several theme nights at Mullett Arena.
Benjamin Leatherman

March 7 vs. Minnesota Wild: D-backs jersey

It's a bit much to think about with the MLB playoffs still in full swing right now, but on March 7, the Coyotes will team up with the D-backs to celebrate the start of Spring Training. Fans will receive a Coyotes baseball jersey courtesy of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

Hopefully, the night will double as another chance to celebrate a D-backs World Series title. We can only attempt to manifest it into existence.

March 24 vs. Dallas Stars: Coyotes basketball jersey

Collect them all. Once you've received a Coyotes baseball jersey, you'll need to get the basketball jersey given out to fans on March 24 against the Dallas Stars. Fans will receive a Coyotes basketball jersey courtesy of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Kari Lake decries high prices as she launches Senate run in lap of luxury

Politics

Kari Lake decries high prices as she launches Senate run in lap of luxury

By TJ L'Heureux
Custody battle over dogs seized from Chandler ‘house of horrors’ rages on

Courts

Custody battle over dogs seized from Chandler ‘house of horrors’ rages on

By Serena O'Sullivan
Abortion-rights supporters launch push for Arizona ballot measure in 2024

Politics

Abortion-rights supporters launch push for Arizona ballot measure in 2024

By Serena O'Sullivan
Arizona Humane Society sued over custody of dogs from Chandler ‘house of horrors’

Police

Arizona Humane Society sued over custody of dogs from Chandler ‘house of horrors’

By Serena O'Sullivan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation