Countdown to Coyotes: 9 Mullett Arena theme nights fans won’t want to miss

From wigs to a nostalgic trip down memory lane, these are some of our favorite freebies and promotional nights that hometown fans will enjoy this season.
Theme nights and promotions are subject to change, so check the schedule in advance.
Oct. 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks: Mullet wigsLike the Coyotes themselves, this giveaways aim to come out of the gate hot. The team will crown all Mullet Arena fans in attendance on Opening Night with kachina trucker hat mullet wigs. Unlike the hairstyle that is solely a party in the back, the Coyotes encourage all fans — those in the nosebleed seats and throughout the — arena, to bring the party with them to celebrate the launch of a new season.
Oct. 27 vs. Los Angeles Kings: Coyotes Pride T-shirtShow your "True Colors" as a Coyotes fan with Pride Night. Sure, most pro sports teams salute their LGBTQ+ fans. But the ones who sit in a chilly arena for hockey deserve a little something extra. Fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes a Coyotes Pride T-shirt. Glitter sold separately.
Nov. 2 vs. Montreal Canadiens: Los Yotes sweatshirtsNoche con los Yotes! Prepare for a vibrant Yote-y fiesta on Nov. 2 as the Coyotes invite fans to celebrate Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead. The arena will come together to cheer on both the Canadiens' demise and the joy of receiving a free Los Yotes crewneck sweatshirt courtesy of Dignity Health.
Jan. 2 vs. Florida Panthers: Crossbody bagNew year, new you. It's time to tuck your old habits and mistakes into a bag meant never to be seen again. On Jan. 2, the Coyotes on Health & Wellness Night will offer a free crossbody bag to all fans. Better yet, during the following week, the bag will make the perfect place to store your newest broken resolution.
Jan. 7 vs. Winnipeg Jets: Howler’s BirthdayJan. 7 is Howler’s Birthday and Kids Day, meaning shenanigans and cake are involved. Join the celebration as everyone's favorite Coyote, Howler, and his furry friends throw a family-friendly party. While no specific giveaway is mentioned, it's on the list, so you can be sure the kids will be greeted with birthday surprises throughout the game.
Jan. 20 vs. Nashville Predators: Bucket Hat ’90s NightDust off your flannel shirts and neon windbreakers, because on Jan. 20, the Coyotes are taking you back to the '90s with a nostalgia-packed night where grunge meets slap shots. Fans will receive a Coyotes bucket hat courtesy of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.
Feb. 14 vs. Minnesota Wild: Valentine’s DayAlongside pucks, love will be in the air on Feb. 14 at Mullett Arena as the Coyotes welcome fans looking to make their Valentine’s Day a little extra special. If being on a Kiss Cam is on your bucket list, chances are this will be your best opportunity to make that happen.
March 7 vs. Minnesota Wild: D-backs jerseyIt's a bit much to think about with the MLB playoffs still in full swing right now, but on March 7, the Coyotes will team up with the D-backs to celebrate the start of Spring Training. Fans will receive a Coyotes baseball jersey courtesy of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.
Hopefully, the night will double as another chance to celebrate a D-backs World Series title. We can only attempt to manifest it into existence.