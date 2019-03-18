For Polluting the Air, Maricopa County Slaps Circle K With Video Job, Small Fine

Circle K gas stations, owned by Canadian conglomerate Alimentation Couche-Tard, don't necessarily have more air-quality violations than other companies that dispense gasoline in metro Phoenix.

But the big company, which has some 350 gas stations in Maricopa County, was regularly neglecting to clean up after itself. And the county's air-quality department had long lacked the money it needed to produce a training video.

So, after finding that 25 Circle K stations across the county were violating air-quality regulations last year, the department slapped the global company, ever so gently, with a punishment: Pay a fine of about $17,000, and produce a video on how not to violate those standards.