Rep. David Stringer in New Ad: Immigration 'Creates a Permanent Underclass'

Jarrett Maupin, left, and David Stringer, center, at Lo-Lo's Chicken and Waffles on June 27. This week, Stringer doubled down on the core of his racist remarks in a new advertisement.

In a new ad, State Representative David Stringer is doubling down on his inflammatory statements about immigration and demographic change as he campaigns for a second term.

“The truth is that too much of a good thing can be a bad thing," the Republican lawmaker says of immigration in the 60-second radio spot.

"Adding new people to our country faster than they can be assimilated is bad for us, and bad for the new arrivals," Stringer continues. "It creates a permanent underclass and traps people in poverty."