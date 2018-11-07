Arizona Election 2018: Who Won, Who Lost, What's Too Close Too Call

With 99 percent of precincts reporting by 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 7, most races in the Arizona 2018 election had been decided, with the notable exception of the U.S. Senate campaign and a few others. Here's where the latest vote totals stand, according to the Secretary of State's office. Winners were named by the Associated Press.

FEDERAL RACES

SENATE

Martha McSally (R) — 847,021 votes, 49.3 percent

Kyrsten Sinema (D) — 832,441 votes, 48.5 percent

Angela Green (G) — 38,476 2 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 1

Tom O'Halleran (D) — 111,854 votes, 53 percent

Wendy Rogers (R) — 97,929 votes, 47 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2

Ann Kirkpatrick (D) (won) — 125,349 votes, 53 percent

Lea Marquez Peterson (R) — 109,759 votes, 47 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 3

Raúl Grijalva (D) (won) — 78,308 votes, 61 percent

Nicolas "Nick" Pierson (R) — 49,331 votes, 39 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 4

Paul Gosar (R) (won) — 152,996 votes, 69 percent

David Brill (D) — 65,808 votes, 30 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 5

Andy Biggs (R) (won) — 125,782 votes, 60 percent

Joan Greene (D) — 83,894 votes, 40 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 6

David Schweikert (R) (won) — 122,974 votes, 56 percent

Anita Malik (D) — 96,105 votes, 44 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 7

Ruben Gallego (D) (won) — 67,796 votes, 84 percent

Gary Swing (G) — 12,647 votes, 16 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 8

Debbie Lesko (R) (won) — 123,681 votes, 57 percent

Hiral Tipirneni (D) — 94,583 votes, 43 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 9

Greg Stanton (D) (won) —100,618 votes, 60 percent

Stephen Ferrara (R) — 68,604 votes, 40 percent

STATE RACES

GOVERNOR

Doug Ducey (R) (won) — 990,280 votes, 58 percent

David Garcia (D) — 688,827 votes, 40 percent

SECRETARY OF STATE

Steve Gaynor (R) (won) — 863,448 votes, 51 percent

Katie Hobbs (D) — 822,296 votes, 49 percent

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Mark Brnovich (R) (won) — 894,465 votes, 53 percent

January Contreras (D) — 783,176 votes, 46 percent

STATE TREASURER

Kimberly Yee (R) (won) — 925,096 votes, 56 percent

Mark Manoil (D) — 739,272 votes, 44 percent

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Frank Riggs (R) — 834,440 votes, 50.2 percent

Kathy Hoffman (D) — 828,955 votes, 49.8 percent

STATE MINE INSPECTOR

Joe Hart (R) (won) — 872,003 votes, 53 percent

William "Bill" Pierce (D) — 764,965 votes, 47 percent

CORPORATION COMMISSION (2 seats)

Justin Olson (R) (won) — 786,252 votes, 25.94 percent

Rodney Glassman (R) (won) — 783,846 votes, 25.86 percent

Sandra Kennedy (D) — 757,572 votes, 25.00 percent

STATEWIDE BALLOT ISSUES

PROP 125 (passed): Would permit the state to adjust certain benefits in the corrections officers' and elected officials' retirement system to alleviate pension underfunding.

Yes - 819,805 votes, 52 percent

No - 765,575 votes, 48 percent

PROP 126 (passed): Would prohibit the state and each county, city, town, district, or other political subdivision in Arizona from imposing a new or increased tax on services that was not already in effect on December 31, 2017.

Yes - 1,058,876 votes, 65 percent

No - 566,711 votes, 35 percent

PROP 127 (failed): Would replace Arizona's current plan for increasing renewable energy use. It would implement a new mandate requiring nongovernmental electric utilities to increase the portion of their retail energy sales generated from renewable energy resources to 50 percent by 2030.

No - 1,163,816 votes, 70 percent

Yes - 566,791 votes, 30 percent

PROP 305 (failed): Would expand eligibility for education Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program.

No - 1,057,816 votes, 65 percent

Yes - 566,791 votes, 35 percent

PROP 306 (passed): The law would prohibit candidates who finance their politcal campaigns with public funding from the citizens clean elections commission from transferring any campaign money to political parties or private tax-exempt groups that try to influence elections.

Yes - 902,680 votes, 56 percent

No - 707,254 votes, 44 percent

PHOENIX MAYOR

Kate Gallego – 110,977 votes, 44 percent*

Daniel Valenzuela – 65,829 votes, 26 percent*

Moses Sanchez – 47,592 votes, 19 percent

Nicholas Sarwark – 28,194 votes, 11 percent

*will face each other in run-off election