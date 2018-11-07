 


Democrats celebrate in Phoenix when it's announced they regained control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Democrats celebrate in Phoenix when it's announced they regained control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Benjamin Leatherman

Arizona Election 2018: Who Won, Who Lost, What's Too Close Too Call

Stuart Warner | November 7, 2018 | 6:22am
AA

With 99 percent of precincts reporting by 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 7, most races in the Arizona 2018 election had been decided, with the notable exception of the U.S. Senate campaign and a few others.  Here's where the latest vote totals stand, according to the Secretary of State's office. Winners were named by the Associated Press.

FEDERAL RACES

SENATE
Martha McSally (R) — 847,021 votes, 49.3 percent
Kyrsten Sinema (D) — 832,441 votes, 48.5 percent
Angela Green (G) — 38,476  2 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 1
Tom O'Halleran (D) — 111,854 votes, 53 percent
Wendy Rogers (R) — 97,929 votes, 47 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2
Ann Kirkpatrick (D) (won) — 125,349 votes, 53 percent
Lea Marquez Peterson (R) — 109,759 votes, 47 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 3
Raúl Grijalva (D) (won) — 78,308 votes, 61 percent
Nicolas "Nick" Pierson (R) — 49,331 votes, 39 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 4
Paul Gosar (R) (won) — 152,996  votes, 69 percent
David Brill (D) — 65,808 votes, 30 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 5
Andy Biggs (R) (won) — 125,782 votes, 60 percent
Joan Greene (D) — 83,894 votes, 40 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 6
David Schweikert (R) (won) — 122,974 votes, 56 percent
Anita Malik (D) — 96,105 votes, 44 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 7
Ruben Gallego (D) (won) — 67,796 votes, 84 percent
Gary Swing (G) — 12,647 votes, 16 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 8
Debbie Lesko (R) (won) — 123,681 votes, 57 percent
Hiral Tipirneni (D) — 94,583 votes, 43 percent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 9
Greg Stanton (D) (won) —100,618 votes, 60 percent
Stephen Ferrara (R) — 68,604 votes, 40 percent

STATE RACES

GOVERNOR
Doug Ducey (R) (won) — 990,280 votes, 58 percent
David Garcia (D) — 688,827 votes, 40 percent

SECRETARY OF STATE
Steve Gaynor (R) (won) — 863,448 votes, 51 percent
Katie Hobbs (D) — 822,296  votes, 49 percent

ATTORNEY GENERAL
Mark Brnovich (R) (won) — 894,465 votes, 53 percent
January Contreras (D) — 783,176 votes, 46 percent

STATE TREASURER
Kimberly Yee (R) (won) — 925,096 votes, 56 percent
Mark Manoil (D) — 739,272 votes, 44 percent

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
Frank Riggs (R) — 834,440 votes, 50.2 percent
Kathy Hoffman (D) — 828,955 votes, 49.8 percent

STATE MINE INSPECTOR
Joe Hart (R) (won) — 872,003 votes, 53 percent
William "Bill" Pierce (D) — 764,965 votes, 47 percent

CORPORATION COMMISSION (2 seats)
Justin Olson (R) (won) — 786,252 votes, 25.94 percent
Rodney Glassman (R) (won) — 783,846 votes, 25.86 percent
Sandra Kennedy (D) — 757,572 votes, 25.00 percent

STATEWIDE BALLOT ISSUES

PROP 125 (passed): Would permit the state to adjust certain benefits in the corrections officers' and elected officials' retirement system to alleviate pension underfunding.

Yes - 819,805 votes, 52 percent
No - 765,575 votes, 48 percent

PROP 126 (passed): Would prohibit the state and each county, city, town, district, or other political subdivision in Arizona from imposing a new or increased tax on services that was not already in effect on December 31, 2017.

Yes - 1,058,876 votes, 65 percent
No - 566,711 votes, 35 percent

PROP 127 (failed): Would replace Arizona's current plan for increasing renewable energy use. It would implement a new mandate requiring nongovernmental electric utilities to increase the portion of their retail energy sales generated from renewable energy resources to 50 percent by 2030.

No - 1,163,816 votes, 70 percent
Yes - 566,791 votes, 30 percent

PROP 305 (failed): Would expand eligibility for education Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program.

No - 1,057,816 votes, 65 percent
Yes - 566,791 votes, 35 percent

PROP 306 (passed): The law would  prohibit candidates who finance their politcal campaigns with public funding from the citizens clean elections commission from transferring any campaign money to political parties or private tax-exempt groups that try to influence elections.

Yes - 902,680 votes, 56 percent
No - 707,254 votes, 44 percent

PHOENIX MAYOR
Kate Gallego – 110,977 votes, 44 percent*
Daniel Valenzuela – 65,829 votes, 26 percent*
Moses Sanchez – 47,592 votes, 19 percent
Nicholas Sarwark – 28,194 votes, 11 percent
*will face each other in run-off election

 
Stuart Warner is editor of New Times. He has been a journalist since the stoned ages of 1969, playing a major role on teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes. He is also the author of the biography JOCK: A Coach's Story.

