Arizona Election 2018: Who Won, Who Lost, What's Too Close Too Call

With 99 percent of precincts reporting by 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 7, most races in the Arizona 2018 election had been decided, with the notable exception of the U.S. Senate campaign and a few others. Here's where the latest vote totals stand, according to the Secretary of State's office. Winners were named by the Associated Press.
FEDERAL RACES
SENATE
Martha McSally (R) — 847,021 votes, 49.3 percent
Kyrsten Sinema (D) — 832,441 votes, 48.5 percent
Angela Green (G) — 38,476 2 percent
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 1
Tom O'Halleran (D) — 111,854 votes, 53 percent
Wendy Rogers (R) — 97,929 votes, 47 percent
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2
Ann Kirkpatrick (D) (won) — 125,349 votes, 53 percent
Lea Marquez Peterson (R) — 109,759 votes, 47 percent
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 3
Raúl Grijalva (D) (won) — 78,308 votes, 61 percent
Nicolas "Nick" Pierson (R) — 49,331 votes, 39 percent
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 4
Paul Gosar (R) (won) — 152,996 votes, 69 percent
David Brill (D) — 65,808 votes, 30 percent
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 5
Andy Biggs (R) (won) — 125,782 votes, 60 percent
Joan Greene (D) — 83,894 votes, 40 percent
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 6
David Schweikert (R) (won) — 122,974 votes, 56 percent
Anita Malik (D) — 96,105 votes, 44 percent
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 7
Ruben Gallego (D) (won) — 67,796 votes, 84 percent
Gary Swing (G) — 12,647 votes, 16 percent
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 8
Debbie Lesko (R) (won) — 123,681 votes, 57 percent
Hiral Tipirneni (D) — 94,583 votes, 43 percent
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 9
Greg Stanton (D) (won) —100,618 votes, 60 percent
Stephen Ferrara (R) — 68,604 votes, 40 percent
STATE RACES
GOVERNOR
Doug Ducey (R) (won) — 990,280 votes, 58 percent
David Garcia (D) — 688,827 votes, 40 percent
SECRETARY OF STATE
Steve Gaynor (R) (won) — 863,448 votes, 51 percent
Katie Hobbs (D) — 822,296 votes, 49 percent
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Mark Brnovich (R) (won) — 894,465 votes, 53 percent
January Contreras (D) — 783,176 votes, 46 percent
STATE TREASURER
Kimberly Yee (R) (won) — 925,096 votes, 56 percent
Mark Manoil (D) — 739,272 votes, 44 percent
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
Frank Riggs (R) — 834,440 votes, 50.2 percent
Kathy Hoffman (D) — 828,955 votes, 49.8 percent
STATE MINE INSPECTOR
Joe Hart (R) (won) — 872,003 votes, 53 percent
William "Bill" Pierce (D) — 764,965 votes, 47 percent
CORPORATION COMMISSION (2 seats)
Justin Olson (R) (won) — 786,252 votes, 25.94 percent
Rodney Glassman (R) (won) — 783,846 votes, 25.86 percent
Sandra Kennedy (D) — 757,572 votes, 25.00 percent
STATEWIDE BALLOT ISSUES
PROP 125 (passed): Would permit the state to adjust certain benefits in the corrections officers' and elected officials' retirement system to alleviate pension underfunding.
Yes - 819,805 votes, 52 percent
No - 765,575 votes, 48 percent
PROP 126 (passed): Would prohibit the state and each county, city, town, district, or other political subdivision in Arizona from imposing a new or increased tax on services that was not already in effect on December 31, 2017.
Yes - 1,058,876 votes, 65 percent
No - 566,711 votes, 35 percent
PROP 127 (failed): Would replace Arizona's current plan for increasing renewable energy use. It would implement a new mandate requiring nongovernmental electric utilities to increase the portion of their retail energy sales generated from renewable energy resources to 50 percent by 2030.
No - 1,163,816 votes, 70 percent
Yes - 566,791 votes, 30 percent
PROP 305 (failed): Would expand eligibility for education Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program.
No - 1,057,816 votes, 65 percent
Yes - 566,791 votes, 35 percent
PROP 306 (passed): The law would prohibit candidates who finance their politcal campaigns with public funding from the citizens clean elections commission from transferring any campaign money to political parties or private tax-exempt groups that try to influence elections.
Yes - 902,680 votes, 56 percent
No - 707,254 votes, 44 percent
PHOENIX MAYOR
Kate Gallego – 110,977 votes, 44 percent*
Daniel Valenzuela – 65,829 votes, 26 percent*
Moses Sanchez – 47,592 votes, 19 percent
Nicholas Sarwark – 28,194 votes, 11 percent
*will face each other in run-off election
