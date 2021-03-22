If You Live in Arizona's Largest Counties, You're Probably Now Eligible for Vaccination

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Arizonans aged 16 and older will soon be able to register for COVID-19 vaccinations at certain facilities in Maricopa, Yuma, and Pima Counties, Governor Doug Ducey announced today.

Starting Wednesday, March 24 — the day after tomorrow — at 8:00 a.m., people who are eligible under the new criteria can register for appointments at state-operated mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma Counties.

The policy shift amounts to a dramatic expansion of the criteria for who is eligible to get vaccinated in Arizona. Previously, only people age 55 or above and certain essential workers could register for vaccines at some sites managed by the Arizona Department of Health Services, such as the State Farm Stadium facility in Glendale or Arizona State University's site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe.

“Our goal has been and remains to get vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible,” Ducey said in a statement. “Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step.”

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, added that state officials "anticipate more and more vaccine reaching Arizona heading into April," making it possible to "expand prioritization."

The announcement doesn't mean that all vaccination facilities have adopted the same eligibility criteria. Vaccination sites run by local county public health officials are operating on their own vaccine prioritization timelines.

More information on vaccination facilities in Arizona can be found here, and people interested in getting vaccinated can use the state's online portal to get registered (family members can also use the portal to book an appointment for a relative). People who don't have access to a computer or need further assistance can call 1-844-542-8201 to get help.