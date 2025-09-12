These GOP lawmakers rushed to blame ‘the left’ for Charlie Kirk’s death

One side is committing the violence you waste of human flesh! https://t.co/MIsiFcGWeh — Nick Kupper (@realnickkupper) September 10, 2025

Republican state Rep. Nick Kupper claimed, falsely, that Democrats commit most political violence. Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Getting defensive

YOU sir motivated this insane person. Your entire legacy was dividing America by race, religion, and any other way you could. This is an example of the fruit of your horrible stain on our great country. You should be rotting in a prison cell. https://t.co/jyZwgxoEdE — AZ Representative Rachel (Jones) Keshel (@RJ4arizona) September 10, 2025

click to enlarge State Rep. Quang Nguyen of Prescott Valley implied, without evidence, that Democrats were to blame for Charlie Kirk's death. Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Who are ‘they’?

They could not handle losing the debate and the next generation of voters. — Warren Petersen (@votewarren) September 11, 2025

FACT: We have the guns. They have all the shooters



FACT: They don’t shoot to intimidate us. They shoot to kill and they finally did it. — Quang Nguyen (@QuangNguyenAZ) September 10, 2025

click to enlarge Just says after going on a bigoted rant about Muslims, Republican state Rep. John Gillette called Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives "evil." Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

‘Pure evil’

This is the evil we are up against. https://t.co/55HJSbTQ2I — Rep. John Gillette AZ House LD30 (@AzRepGillette) September 10, 2025