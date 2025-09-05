GOP governor candidates bash mail voting, frequently voted by mail

Donald Trump’s pledge last month to eliminate voting by mail drew support from two Republicans now campaigning to unseat Gov. Katie Hobbs in 2026: Rep. Andy Biggs and previous gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson. Both praised Trump’s vow to ban the practice, which he labeled “corrupt.”
Trump has endorsed them both for the race already.
Maricopa County voter file records indicate both have personally relied on mail voting for nearly two decades.
Biggs has been on Arizona’s permanent early voting list since at least 2006 and has cast nearly all of his ballots by mail, including in the 2020, 2022 and 2024 elections.
Robson shows a similarly long record of voting by mail across numerous election cycles dating back nearly twenty years.
Trump himself regularly votes by mail in Florida, a state where voters must request an absentee ballot. His reliance on the system there adds another layer of contradiction to his promise to end no-excuse mail voting nationwide.
The irony runs deeper in Arizona, where Republicans originally built and expanded the mail voting system that Trump and his allies now want to dismantle. No-excuse early voting became law in 1991 under then-Gov. Fife Symington, backed by GOP lawmakers, and Biggs himself supported the 2007 legislation that created the state’s permanent early voting list. Turnout jumped in the 1990s as a result, and by 2024, about three-quarters of Arizona voters were casting their ballots by mail — including a majority of Trump supporters.
Republicans have also frequently criticized the late-arriving early ballots that are dropped off on Election Day, arguing they delay results and fuel suspicion. But county records show that Biggs himself has cast such ballots on multiple occasions. His votes in the 2022 primary election, the 2008 and 2012 presidential preference elections, and the 2006 general election were not counted until after Election Day — the very lag that has prompted calls to speed up Arizona’s ballot counting process.
Despite the system’s popularity, Trump and his allies have made mail voting a central target since 2020, blaming it without evidence for GOP election losses. Biggs and Robson’s embrace of that message underscores how deeply Trump’s stance is shaping the 2026 governor’s race, even as both candidates’ personal records show a steady reliance on early ballots.
Not all Republicans share their view. Last month, a group of current and former GOP officials — including former Gov. Jan Brewer and former Rep. Matt Salmon — publicly defended Arizona’s vote-by-mail system, calling it secure, efficient and widely trusted.
The result is a split within the party: while some Republicans emphasize the system’s popularity and long record of security, candidates like Biggs and Robson now find themselves denouncing a practice they have each quietly used for years.
This story was first published by Fourth Estate 48, an independent, reader-supported newsroom covering Arizona politics, government and accountability.