Hate your internet service? In Arizona, you’ve got lots of company

If you want to be happy with your internet, consider moving to North Dakota and South Dakota, which has sent the fewest complaints to the FCC.



Here are the 10 states that lodge the most internet complaints.



1. West Virginia — 262.48 complaints per 100,000 residents

2. Louisiana — 169.93

3. Georgia — 146.49

4. Arizona — 140.12

5. Arkansas — 138.28

6. Florida — 136.82

7. Oregon — 135.25

8. Washington — 132.99

9. Colorado — 128.52

10. Mississippi — 123.38

