Hate your internet service? In Arizona, you’ve got lots of company

TV shows and movies on streaming services lag or look grainy and pixelated. People who work from home can't return emails or get anything done. Calls for technical support mean interminable wait times followed by condescending fix-it-yourself suggestions.
Did you turn the modem off and on again?
Yes, damn it! We weren't born yesterday.
If that sounds like your life and your internet, there's a good chance you're in Arizona. A recent study by the website-building platform byCrawford suggests that, by some metrics, Arizonans have the fourth-worst internet in the country.
To reach that conclusion, byCrawford examined internet service complaints registered with the Federal Communications Commission from 2014 to 2024. In that time span, Arizona lodged 140.12 internet complaints with the FCC per 100,000 residents. Only three states complained to the FCC at higher rates: West Virginia, Louisiana and Georgia.
If you want to be happy with your internet, consider moving to North Dakota and South Dakota, which has sent the fewest complaints to the FCC.
The study specifically measured complaints regarding internet speeds, equipment, availability and billing. The last two, billing and availability, were the most common complaints nationwide.
Two major internet providers — CenturyLink and Cox — provide service to most Arizonans, though other companies, such as T-Mobile and Verizon, are available in limited areas throughout the state.
Here are the 10 states that lodge the most internet complaints.
1. West Virginia — 262.48 complaints per 100,000 residents
2. Louisiana — 169.93
3. Georgia — 146.49
4. Arizona — 140.12
5. Arkansas — 138.28
6. Florida — 136.82
7. Oregon — 135.25
8. Washington — 132.99
9. Colorado — 128.52
10. Mississippi — 123.38