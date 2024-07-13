Gunshots fired at Donald Trump: What Arizona politicians are saying

Gov. Katie Hobbs (D)

Political violence is unacceptable, and has no place in this country.



I am glad that former President Trump is safe, and hope that others at the rally were not seriously injured. I hope the perpetrator of this heinous act will be swiftly brought to justice. — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) July 13, 2024

Former Gov. Doug Ducey (R)

Please pray for President Trump and everyone else at today’s rally. — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) July 13, 2024

U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake (R)

They will never stop us. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/W54zRXRNPY — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 13, 2024

U.S. Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D)

Absolutely horrible. Political violence should never be tolerated.



I hope President Trump and everyone at the rally is safe. Grateful Secret Service and law enforcement got the situation under control so quickly. https://t.co/qORZs3OaEs — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 13, 2024

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D)

Gabby and I are horrified by the incident in Pennsylvania. No one should ever have to experience political violence — we know that firsthand. We’re keeping former President Trump, his family, and everyone involved in our thoughts. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) July 13, 2024

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D)

The attack against former President Trump must be strongly condemned by ALL Americans — no matter their political beliefs. Political violence is never acceptable. Never. My thoughts are with the former President and anyone else who may have been injured or hurt at today’s rally. — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) July 13, 2024

Arizona House Democrats



We unequivocally condemn this abhorrent act and hope for former President Trump’s swift recovery. There is no place for political violence in our nation. We also thank the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift and fearless response. — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) July 13, 2024

Arizona Senate Democrats

The Arizona Senate Democrats condemn the act of violence targeting former President Trump earlier today. No matter an individual’s beliefs, violence is not acceptable. Period.



Our thoughts are with the former President and everyone impacted by the incident at the rally. — Arizona Senate Democrats (@AZSenateDems) July 13, 2024

Arizona GOP

WE STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP ✊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Yj6QcvNQa5 — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) July 13, 2024

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D)

Political violence of any kind is unacceptable and must be condemned outright. I’m thinking of everyone affected by this senseless act and wishing former President Trump and those injured a speedy recovery. — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) July 13, 2024

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D)

I condemn political violence in the most unequivocal terms.

NO American political figure should ever be threatened with OR acted against with violence.

If we want to beat a political opponent, we do it with ballots, not bullets. — Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) July 13, 2024

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell (R)

This is horrifying. Violence is never the answer. Praying for a full and speedy recovery for President Trump. — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell (@Rachel1Mitchell) July 13, 2024

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R)

I am sending my prayers to former President Trump and all attending his rally in Pennsylvania. Please join me in lifting our nation in prayer. — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) July 13, 2024

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R)

Violence is unacceptable.



Law and order must prevail.



Mr. President, we stand with you. pic.twitter.com/u3QdKuB6bD — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 13, 2024

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton (D)

I’m praying for the health and safety of President Trump and all those in attendance in Butler. I hope the perpetrator of this cowardly act is swiftly apprehended by law enforcement.



Violence of any kind is never acceptable. — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) July 13, 2024

U.S. Rep Eli Crane (R)

Warrior. 🇺🇸



Pray for the safety and wellbeing of President Trump and the patriotic Americans at his rally in PA. https://t.co/ND0dQICGAL — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) July 13, 2024

State Sen. Wendy Rogers (R)

Trump shot. Grazed his head. Fist-bumped the air. He stands for US. We stand with him.



And we will never say die!



God bless OUR PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/tZVuqZxgG8 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 13, 2024

State Sen. Anthony Kern (R)

America, Pray for President Trump!!



The bullet grazed his ear!



The left is unhinged! pic.twitter.com/YVjZAXv8rG — Anthony Kern (@anthonykernAZ) July 13, 2024

State Sen. Jake Hoffman (R)

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.



They just tried to kill President Trump.



Pray for President Trump. Pray for our nation. pic.twitter.com/sbB6OEjAzA — Jake Hoffman (@JakeHoffmanAZ) July 13, 2024

U.S. House candidate Abe Hamadeh (R)

President Trump was shot today, but his spirit remains unbroken. This cowardly act won’t break our resolve. We stand firmly with him, united and stronger. We will rescue our country from these evil villains, ONCE AND FOR ALL. pic.twitter.com/xAW4jwD4sT — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) July 13, 2024

U.S. House candidate Blake Masters (R)

He’s going to Make America Great Again. pic.twitter.com/OIjWwV5bB8 — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) July 13, 2024

U.S. House candidate Conor O'Callaghan (D)

Shocking footage coming out of PA. Political violence is NEVER acceptable. We need to turn down the temperature in this great nation. My campaign denounces this behavior in the strongest possible terms. https://t.co/VR7U0CjvU4 — Conor O’Callaghan (@ConorForAZ) July 13, 2024

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk

For four years, the left ranted and raved about "stochastic terrorism," claiming Trump was egging his supporters on to random acts of violence.



It was always a lie, and it was always projection. The left stoked an environment of hate and hysteria with their shrieking about "the… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 13, 2024

State Rep. Matt Gress (R)

Praying for President Trump @realDonaldTrump and everyone else at the rally. pic.twitter.com/1IbmDOJw2G — Matt Gress (@MatthewGress) July 13, 2024

State Rep. Ben Toma (R)

Praying for President Trump, first responders, and any others who may have also been injured at the rally. — Ben Toma (@RepBenToma) July 13, 2024

State Rep. Alexander Kolodin (R)

So they really are going to try to kill him. That would be a mistake ... on their part. pic.twitter.com/Sp7UgQSYsk — Rep. Alexander Kolodin (@realAlexKolodin) July 13, 2024