 Arizona politicians react to gunshots being fired at Donald Trump | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Gunshots fired at Donald Trump: What Arizona politicians are saying

Several gunshots were fired at the former president, who left a Pennsylvania rally with a bloodied ear but is reportedly safe.
July 13, 2024
Former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage on Saturday in Pennsylvania. Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after grazing Trump with a bullet, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting.
Former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage on Saturday in Pennsylvania. Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after grazing Trump with a bullet, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Share this:
U.S. Secret Service agents swarmed former President Donald Trump and escorted him from a televised Pennsylvania campaign rally on Saturday after several gunshots were reportedly fired.

Trump appeared to flinch and grab his right ear before ducking to the ground. As Secret Service agents huddled around him and guided him off the stage and into a waiting vehicle, Trump — ear and face bloodied — raised his fist at the crowd of supporters and yelled, "fight."

A Trump campaign spokesperson told the New York Times and other outlets that Trump is "fine" while many outlets reported that President Joe Biden, Trump's rival in the 2024 election, has been briefed on the situation. Reports said that one rally attendee was killed and the Secret Service killed the suspected shooter. A second attendee was seriously injured.

This story is still developing, though politicians and public figures around the country have reacted online. Here is what many of Arizona's most notable figures have said.

Gov. Katie Hobbs (D)

Former Gov. Doug Ducey (R)

U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake (R)

U.S. Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D)

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D)

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D)

Arizona House Democrats

Arizona Senate Democrats

Arizona GOP

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D)


Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D)

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell (R)

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R)

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R)

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton (D)

U.S. Rep Eli Crane (R)

State Sen. Wendy Rogers (R)

State Sen. Anthony Kern (R)

State Sen. Jake Hoffman (R)

U.S. House candidate Abe Hamadeh (R)

U.S. House candidate Blake Masters (R)

U.S. House candidate Conor O'Callaghan (D)

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk

State Rep. Matt Gress (R)

State Rep. Ben Toma (R)

State Rep. Alexander Kolodin (R)

BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Zach Buchanan
The block is hot! NASA captures 160-degree sidewalks in Phoenix

Valley Life

The block is hot! NASA captures 160-degree sidewalks in Phoenix

By Zach Buchanan
D-backs star Corbin Carroll stuns Arizona teens with custom jerseys

Diamondbacks

D-backs star Corbin Carroll stuns Arizona teens with custom jerseys

By Kevin Hurley
Rep. Greg Stanton, former Phoenix mayor, calls for Biden to quit race

Election

Rep. Greg Stanton, former Phoenix mayor, calls for Biden to quit race

By Alex Cunningham | Cronkite News
Here's how much Arizona electric bills could jump this summer

Valley Life

Here's how much Arizona electric bills could jump this summer

By TJ L'Heureux
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation