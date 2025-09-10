 Arizona politicians react to fatal Charlie Kirk shooting | Phoenix New Times
Charlie Kirk fatally shot in Utah: Arizona figures react

The founder of Arizona-based Turning Point USA was shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University. He was 31.
September 10, 2025
Image: charlie kirk
Charlie Kirk was reportedly shot at an event in Utah. Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0
Conservative activist and Arizona resident Charlie Kirk was shot during a visit to a Utah college campus and died Wednesday afternoon.

Kirk was holding an event at Utah Valley University. Video shared on social media showed him sitting at a table under a covering on a lawn, surrounded by hundreds of attendees. During a back-and-forth with the audience, Kirk suddenly jerked back, blood spilling from his neck. The crowd scattered in a panicked scramble.

Initial reports of a suspect in custody proved to be incorrect. As of mid-afternoon on Wednesday, the shooter was still at large.

The 31-year-old Kirk rose to be a power player in conservative politics largely via campus speaking and debate tours. Through twin Arizona-based organizations, Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action, he grew to wield broad influence over the Republican Party and young conservatives in particular. He had a close association with President Donald Trump and has advocated for far-right positions on abortion, transgender rights and immigration.

Here is what major political figures, in Arizona and beyond, are saying.

How Arizona and America reacted to Kirk's death

Gov. Katie Hobbs
click to enlarge
X
Sen. Ruben Gallego
click to enlarge
X
Sen. Mark Kelly
click to enlarge
X

Rep. Andy Biggs
click to enlarge
X
Warren Peterson, Arizona Senate President
click to enlarge
X


Rachel Mitchell, Maricopa County Attorney
click to enlarge
X
Gina Swobda, Republican Party of Arizona chair
click to enlarge
X
Stephen Richer, former recorder of Maricopa County
click to enlarge
X

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego
click to enlarge
X
Rep. David Schweikert
click to enlarge
X

Karrin Taylor Robinson, Republican gubernatorial hopeful
click to enlarge
X


Vice President J.D. Vance
click to enlarge
X

Reactions to the initial news of Kirk's shooting


 Kari Lake
 Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

 Sen. Mark Kelly

 Rep. Abe Hamadeh

 Rep. Yassamin Ansari

 Rep. Andy Biggs

 Rep. Juan Ciscomani
 Rep. Greg Stanton

 Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes

 Arizona governor candidate Karrin Taylor Robson

 Arizona attorney general candidate Rodney Glassman

 Former Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer

 Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman

 Arizona state Sen. Analise Ortiz
Image: Zach Buchanan
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
A message from News Editor Zach Buchanan: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
