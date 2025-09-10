Charlie Kirk fatally shot in Utah: Arizona figures react

How Arizona and America reacted to Kirk's death



Reactions to the initial news of Kirk's shooting



Charlie Kirk is a husband, father, son and friend. He is an incredible man who loves America. He has been shot in what appears to be an assassination attempt in Utah.



I am holding Charlie, his wonderful wife Erika and their children is deep prayer.



Almighty Father, Please… — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 10, 2025

I am horrified by the violent attack on Charlie Kirk. In a democracy, we solve our disagreements at the ballot box. Political violence is never acceptable. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) September 10, 2025

The news that Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking in Utah is shocking and horrible. It’s an example of political violence that has no place in our country. Gabby and I are thinking of him and his family. https://t.co/nUWJ0rM8wZ — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) September 10, 2025

Congressman Hamadeh's Statement on the Assassination Attempt on Charlie Kirk:



We are monitoring the situation very closely. Until we learn more, I urge everyone to join me in praying for this faithful patriot, his beautiful family, and our country. — Office of Congressman Abe Hamadeh (@RepAbeHamadeh) September 10, 2025

Political violence is never acceptable—this is horrific. https://t.co/DrVqv1drRK — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) September 10, 2025

Please join Laura and me in praying for Charlie Kirk and his family. — Juan Ciscomani (@JuanCiscomani) September 10, 2025

The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying. I’m praying hard for him, and keeping his family in my thoughts.



Political violence has absolutely no place in our country. https://t.co/u0MRmdavk3 — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) September 10, 2025

The news of Charlie Kirk being shot is terrible and disturbing. I condemn political violence. This cannot be who we are. We are all Americans. — Arizona Secretary of State (@AZSecretary) September 10, 2025

Pray for Charlie Kirk. He is a father, husband, and was so kind to my daughter. pic.twitter.com/JolPCfdhYg — Rodney Glassman (@rodneyglassman) September 10, 2025

A gunman opened fire on Charlie Kirk at a campus event in Utah today.



Pray for Charlie. — Jake Hoffman (@JakeHoffmanAZ) September 10, 2025

Political violence has no place in a free and fair democracy. https://t.co/bOhDel0J9l — Sen. Analise Ortiz (@senanaliseortiz.bsky.social) (@SenAnaliseOrtiz) September 10, 2025