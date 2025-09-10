Charlie Kirk fatally shot in Utah: Arizona figures react

Kirk was holding an event at Utah Valley University. Video shared on social media showed him sitting at a table under a covering on a lawn, surrounded by hundreds of attendees. During a back-and-forth with the audience, Kirk suddenly jerked back, blood spilling from his neck. The crowd scattered in a panicked scramble.
Initial reports of a suspect in custody proved to be incorrect. As of mid-afternoon on Wednesday, the shooter was still at large.
The 31-year-old Kirk rose to be a power player in conservative politics largely via campus speaking and debate tours. Through twin Arizona-based organizations, Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action, he grew to wield broad influence over the Republican Party and young conservatives in particular. He had a close association with President Donald Trump and has advocated for far-right positions on abortion, transgender rights and immigration.
Here is what major political figures, in Arizona and beyond, are saying.
How Arizona and America reacted to Kirk's death
Reactions to the initial news of Kirk's shooting
Charlie Kirk is a husband, father, son and friend. He is an incredible man who loves America. He has been shot in what appears to be an assassination attempt in Utah.— Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 10, 2025
I am holding Charlie, his wonderful wife Erika and their children is deep prayer.
Almighty Father, Please…
I am horrified by the violent attack on Charlie Kirk. In a democracy, we solve our disagreements at the ballot box. Political violence is never acceptable.— Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) September 10, 2025
The news that Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking in Utah is shocking and horrible. It’s an example of political violence that has no place in our country. Gabby and I are thinking of him and his family. https://t.co/nUWJ0rM8wZ— Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) September 10, 2025
Congressman Hamadeh's Statement on the Assassination Attempt on Charlie Kirk:— Office of Congressman Abe Hamadeh (@RepAbeHamadeh) September 10, 2025
We are monitoring the situation very closely. Until we learn more, I urge everyone to join me in praying for this faithful patriot, his beautiful family, and our country.
Political violence is never acceptable—this is horrific. https://t.co/DrVqv1drRK— Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) September 10, 2025
Please join Laura and me in praying for Charlie Kirk and his family.— Juan Ciscomani (@JuanCiscomani) September 10, 2025
The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying. I’m praying hard for him, and keeping his family in my thoughts.— Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) September 10, 2025
Political violence has absolutely no place in our country. https://t.co/u0MRmdavk3
The news of Charlie Kirk being shot is terrible and disturbing. I condemn political violence. This cannot be who we are. We are all Americans.— Arizona Secretary of State (@AZSecretary) September 10, 2025
Pray for Charlie Kirk. He is a father, husband, and was so kind to my daughter. pic.twitter.com/JolPCfdhYg— Rodney Glassman (@rodneyglassman) September 10, 2025
A gunman opened fire on Charlie Kirk at a campus event in Utah today.— Jake Hoffman (@JakeHoffmanAZ) September 10, 2025
Pray for Charlie.
Political violence has no place in a free and fair democracy. https://t.co/bOhDel0J9l— Sen. Analise Ortiz (@senanaliseortiz.bsky.social) (@SenAnaliseOrtiz) September 10, 2025