  MVN

Voters still lined up in Tempe after 7 p.m.
Benjamin Leatherman

Live Election Blog: Maricopa County Voters Were Still in Line After 7 P.M.

Steven Hsieh, Joseph Flaherty | August 28, 2018 | 10:26pm
A record number of Arizonans, 1.1 million, voted in today's primary election, according to the Secretary of State's projections. We'll keep you posted on the latest news through the night.

8:06 p.m.: David Garcia takes early lead in Democratic governor's race. Ducey way ahead on Republican side.

7:21 p.m.: Voters Still in Line in Maricopa County


7:12 p.m.: Vice President Mike Pence Calls Arizona Senate Race

7 p.m. Polls Close in Arizona After Troubling Day With Voting Machines

It was going to be different this time, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes had promised after he was swept into office following the failure of the Republican recorder during the 2016 presidential preference primary in the county. Well, not exactly. More than 60 machines malfunctioned, the county supervisors refused to extend voting hours, so the polls closed on time except for those who were still on line at 7 p.m.

6:57 p.m.: Not Everybody Had Trouble Voting

3:51 p.m. Maricopa County Refuses to Keep Polls Open Longer

Despite calls from Republican Secretary of State Michele Reagan to extend polling hours after widespread reports of malfunctioning voting machines Tuesday morning, Maricopa County will not keep polling locations open later than the originally scheduled 7 p.m closing time.

The Republican-majority Maricopa County Board of Supervisors denied County Recorder Adrian Fontes' request to pursue a court order to extend the voting hours. In statement, Board Chairman Steve Churci said that neither he nor his colleagues were made aware of issues with voting machines that arose on Monday. He stressed that the county budgeted $3.9 million for new voting equipment after issues during the 2016 primary elections contributed to long lines.

"Now the Board is being asked to step in and take unprecedented action that may confuse voters, delay returns, and have other unintended consequences. We encourage any voter who wants to cast their ballot to be in line at any of your designated polling places by 7 p.m. and their vote will be counted," Churci said.

According to Fontes, 62 polling locations in Maricopa County had issues with machines today.

Noon: Secretary of State Calls for Extended Voting Hours

By 11 a.m, all but one polling location in Maricopa County was operational, the recorder's office said. The only location still getting fixed was the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Palm Valley. 

