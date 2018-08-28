Live Election Blog: Maricopa County Voters Were Still in Line After 7 P.M.

A record number of Arizonans, 1.1 million, voted in today's primary election, according to the Secretary of State's projections. We'll keep you posted on the latest news through the night.

8:06 p.m.: David Garcia takes early lead in Democratic governor's race. Ducey way ahead on Republican side.

David Garcia, who hopes to become AZ’s first Latino governor in 40 years, has arrived at his primary election night party. #AZprimary pic.twitter.com/CtqYGr5iOg — Steven Hsieh (@stevenjhsieh) August 29, 2018

7:21 p.m.: Voters Still in Line in Maricopa County