These prominent Republicans are backing Ruben Gallego over Kari Lake

Many Arizonan Republicans have been turned off by the intense MAGA rhetoric of former President Donald Trump and Lake, one of Trump's top henchmen. While some, such as former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, have swallowed their consciences and endorsed the pair, others have thrown their support behind Gallego and the Democrats.
That’s led to the launch of a “Republicans and Independents for Gallego” coalition. Gallego’s campaign website boasts a section just for Republican endorsements, listing almost 50 names. Here are the most prominent.
Mesa Mayor John GilesDuring this election season, Giles has become a prominent avatar for Republicans disillusioned with the MAGA swing of the GOP.
He’s the co-chair of “Arizona Republicans for Harris” with fellow Gallego-endorser and former state Rep. Robin Shaw. Giles spoke at an August rally for Kamala Harris in Glendale and also took the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
“I am a lifelong Republican. But I cannot in good conscience stand on the sidelines while extremists like Kari Lake, who have hijacked our party for the sake of personal gain, undermine the very fabric of what makes America exceptional,” Giles said in a press release announcing his support for Gallego. “I am proud to endorse Ruben because Arizona needs him as our next U.S. Senator.”
Julie Spilsbury, one of Giles’ Republican colleagues on the Mesa City Council — and, like Giles, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — also endorsed Gallego. Mesa has a large Latter-day Saints population, and many church members have moved away from the MAGA version of the Republican party in recent years. Spilsbury also spoke at a “Republicans and Independents for Gallego” event in August.
Former Arizona Cardinal quarterback John SkeltonThe former signal caller — and Republican — endorsed Gallego over Lake, according to Gallego’s endorsements page. Skelton was selected by the Cardinals in the 2010 NFL draft and played three seasons in Arizona before being released. He bounced around to different teams before ending his career in 2015 after being released by a Canadian football team.
Today, he’s the owner of a Tempe-based home health care company, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also ran unsuccessfully for the Tempe City Council in 2021. In a recent Instagram post, a Harris-Walz sign can be seen in the background.
Former Scottsdale Mayor Sam CampanaThe first female mayor of Scottsdale, Campana served the city for 12 years and recently spoke out in support of Gallego. In an op-ed for Fountain Hills Times on Aug. 21, she slammed Lake for her “anti-choice, anti-woman, anti-freedom plans for Arizona.”
“I spent 50 years as a registered Republican,” Campana wrote. “Ruben and I may disagree on some issues, but I know this: Ruben trusts women to make their own healthcare decisions!”
Former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely
Neely spent almost a decade on Phoenix City Council and even embarked on an ill-fated run for Phoenix mayor in 2011. While she’d faithfully voted for Republicans since 1976, that changed in 2020 when she voted for President Joe Biden. In August, she spoke at the “Republicans and Independents for Gallego” event alongside Campana.
Former U.S. Attorney Paul CharltonCharlton, who now works at a Phoenix-based law firm and teaches at the University of Arizona, spent years working for Republican President George W. Bush as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona.
He now supports Gallego. Charlton also endorsed Secretary of State Adrian Fontes in his race in 2022, even appearing in a campaign ad.
Staffers of Sen. John McCainSeveral former staffers of McCain, who died in 2018, are in Gallego’s camp. Among them are former advisor Wes Gullett and former state directors Paul Hickman and Bettina Nava.
Lake previously told McCain supporters to “get the hell out” of a political event and has made several failed attempts to make amends with McCain’s daughter, Meghan, on social media.
“Paul Hickman and Bettina Nava are absolutely wonderful people and I respect whatever choices they make,” Meghan McCain said in a social media post in August. “Kari Lake and those like her have to start understanding how deep loyalty for my dad’s legacy was and still remains in Arizona. As uncomfortable as this fact is for them.”
Former McCain campaign advisor Chuck Coughlin, who now runs a political consulting firm, has also backed Gallego. He also is behind a ballot measure, Proposition 140, to end partisan primaries in Arizona.