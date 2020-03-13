Arizona Coronavirus School Cancellations: A Running List

Even as state and local public health officials on Thursday said they were not recommending mass closures of K-12 schools, a growing number of Arizona schools are canceling classes or extending spring break indefinitely, as a precaution against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The closures announced to date are listed below. They will affect tens of thousands of kids and their parents, as many schools acknowledged. The majority of schools said they had no known cases of the virus, COVID-19, among staff or students, but were closing out of an abundance of caution, despite calls from the state health director to keep schools open.

"Schools are critical in the lives of our children and our families, and public health realizes that the role you play extends beyond just teaching our children," Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said during a call with school leaders Thursday, the Arizona Republic reported. "Which is why it's so important that we do everything we can to keep our schools open and our children and teachers safe."

On Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency because of the new coronavirus. To date, there are nine known cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

Alhambra Elementary School District closed its schools as of March 16 "until further notice."

Tempe Elementary School District, which covers 22 schools, is closed indefinitely starting Monday. "Students WILL NOT return to school after SPRING BREAK until further notice," the district said in a statement. Information about work schedules and pay for employees, as well as school meals, is forthcoming, it said.

Tempe Union High School District will close starting March 16. "While there may be rumors of Coronavirus at a school within Tempe Union High School District, please rest assured that no student or staff member has reported [to] have been exposed or infected at this time," it said in a statement.

Madison School District announced Friday that it would "extend Spring Break beyond next week" and close schools until further notice. "However controversial this decision is, please understand that it is made with the safety and wellbeing of our children, staff and community in mind," wrote Superintendent Kenneth Baca. "Your cooperation is deeply appreciated."

Kyrene School District closed from Tuesday, March 17, through "at least Friday March 20," the district said in a statement, meaning that students will not return from spring break. The district said it would continue to provide school meals for students who need it, but said that information was forthcoming.

Cartwright School District is closed indefinitely, until further notice. "We understand this will cause great inconvenience but we stand with officials in our commitment to stop the coronavirus spread," Superintendent LeeAnn-Aguilar Lawlor said in a statement.

Osborn School District announced March 12 it was closing starting March 16, until further notice. That includes sports practices and competitions. It plans to offer food service to kids starting March 17, with locations and times to be determined.

Pima Unified School District closed on Thursday, March 12, after learning that one its staffers might have been exposed to the virus. As of Friday morning, it said it expected test results from that staffer by 6 p.m. Friday.