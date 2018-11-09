Kyrsten Sinema Widens Lead Over Martha McSally in Latest Arizona Senate Results

The latest results from Maricopa County show Democrat Kyrsten Sinema expanding her lead over Republican Martha McSally in Arizona's U.S. Senate race.
New ballots released on Friday afternoon from the Arizona secretary of state's office show Sinema with a 20,203-vote lead over McSally, doubling her previous lead of 9,517.
The last significant update in the hotly contested Arizona occurred on Thursday evening, when results from Maricopa and Pima counties, among others, pushed Sinema into the lead. There are around 362,000 ballots remaining to be counted, most from Maricopa and Pima.
Before the update on Friday evening, Sinema had 946,314 votes to McSally's 936,797.
Other Democratic candidates gained ground, too, thanks to the newly counted ballots from Maricopa County. In the superintendent's contest, Democrat Kathy Hoffman has a 31,886-vote lead over Republican Frank Riggs.
In the race for the two seats on the Corporation Commission, Democrat Sandra Kennedy jumped into second place, moving past Republican Rodney Glassman by 2,573 votes. Republican Justin Olson held his lead.
The secretary of state's race tightened as well. Democrat Katie Hobbs has not conceded to her opponent despite the Associated Press calling the race for Republican Steve Gaynor. They're now separated by a little more than 10,000 votes.
