 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Kyrsten Sinema (left) widened her lead over Martha McSally.
Kyrsten Sinema (left) widened her lead over Martha McSally.
Joseph Flaherty; Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Kyrsten Sinema Widens Lead Over Martha McSally in Latest Arizona Senate Results

Joseph Flaherty | November 9, 2018 | 5:14pm
AA

The latest results from Maricopa County show Democrat Kyrsten Sinema expanding her lead over Republican Martha McSally in Arizona's U.S. Senate race.

New ballots released on Friday afternoon from the Arizona secretary of state's office show Sinema with a 20,203-vote lead over McSally, doubling her previous lead of 9,517.

Related Stories

The last significant update in the hotly contested Arizona occurred on Thursday evening, when results from Maricopa and Pima counties, among others, pushed Sinema into the lead. There are around 362,000 ballots remaining to be counted, most from Maricopa and Pima.

Before the update on Friday evening, Sinema had 946,314 votes to McSally's 936,797.

Other Democratic candidates gained ground, too, thanks to the newly counted ballots from Maricopa County. In the superintendent's contest, Democrat Kathy Hoffman has a 31,886-vote lead over Republican Frank Riggs.

In the race for the two seats on the Corporation Commission, Democrat Sandra Kennedy jumped into second place, moving past Republican Rodney Glassman by 2,573 votes. Republican Justin Olson held his lead.

The secretary of state's race tightened as well. Democrat Katie Hobbs has not conceded to her opponent despite the Associated Press calling the race for Republican Steve Gaynor. They're now separated by a little more than 10,000 votes.

 
Joseph Flaherty is a staff writer at New Times. Originally from Wisconsin, he is a graduate of Middlebury College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: