Arizona Senator John McCain Discontinuing Treatment for Brain Cancer

Senator John McCain will discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, his family said.

The Arizona Republican, 81, announced that he was undergoing treatment for a primary glioblastoma last summer.

"In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict," McCain's family said in a statement Friday morning. "Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."