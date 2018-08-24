Arizona Senator John McCain Discontinuing Treatment for Brain Cancer

Senator John McCain will discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, his family said.
The Arizona Republican, 81, announced that he was undergoing treatment for a primary glioblastoma last summer.
"In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict," McCain's family said in a statement Friday morning. "Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."
In a statement released shortly after McCain's announcement, Governor Doug Ducey said, "John McCain is an American hero, always putting country before self. From Vietnam to the halls of the U.S. Senate, the spirit of Service and civility that has guided Senator McCain's life stands as a model for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation."
During his six terms in the U.S. Senate, McCain has become one of the most respected lawmakers in Congress. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and spent five years in captivity. McCain ran for president in 2008, losing to Barack Obama.
More recently, McCain made headlines as the subject of derision from then-candidate Donald Trump, who criticized the senator for being "captured" in Vietnam. He also gave us one of the more dramatic moments on the Senate floor in recent history, killing a repeal of the Affordable Care Act with a thumbs down during a late night vote.
