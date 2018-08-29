Arizona Supreme Court Kicks Invest in Ed Initiative Off November Ballot

Rebecca Garelli, one of the #RedForEd leaders, poses with boxes of signatures for the "Invest in Education Act."

The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against an initiative that would raise income taxes to fund schools, knocking it off the November ballot because of the measure's imprecise wording.

A 100-word description of the Invest in Ed initiative omitted any mention of a potential change to inflation-adjusted tax brackets, the court said in a brief ruling. That combined with the initiative's description of the tax increase, which opponents said was inaccurate, was enough to remove it from the ballot, a majority of the court ruled.

Collectively, these problems create "a significant danger of confusion or unfairness," the court said, citing a 2013 decision.