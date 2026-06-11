Arizona veterans nonprofit sues after Shaquille O’Neal no-shows event

An Arizona veteran’s nonprofit says former NBA superstar and onetime Phoenix Suns player Shaquille O’Neal no-showed after it paid more than $80,000 for him to be the keynote speaker at its gala. Now, the organization is suing the booking company that was supposed to deliver O’Neal to the event.

The Arizona Veterans Medical Leadership Council, which works on suicide prevention among veterans, filed the suit in Maricopa County Superior Court on June 8. It alleges that event management company Foresight Management Group refused to refund $82,500 in fees after O’Neal was unable to make it to the council’s 2025 Heroes Patriotic Gala at the Arizona Biltmore resort last fall.

O’Neal’s role for the event is described in the event contract as a “special guest appearance” with a 15-45-minute keynote address “on the legacy of Vietnam veterans, including his father, Sgt. Phillip Harrison.”

Neither Foresight nor VMLC and its attorneys, Edward Hermes and Courtney Moore of Snell & Wilmer, responded to requests for comment. Phoenix New Times attempted to reach O’Neal through multiple avenues but was not successful.

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According to the complaint, Foresight signed a contract in May 2025 with the nonprofit promising to book O’Neal for its Nov. 7 gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. The company agreed to handle all negotiations on O’Neal’s participation and deal with the details of travel, lodging and day-of logistics. In return, VMLC agreed to pay Foresight a $75,000 speaker fee and a $7,500 booking fee.

VMLC paid all of its fees by its due dates, the complaint reads. It paid $20,000 in jet fuel costs for O’Neal’s private air travel, an expense it agreed to cover in the contract, which is included in the lawsuit as an exhibit. It also sent multiple items designated for the gala’s raffle — three Tiffany & Co. basketballs that cost $525, a John-Michael Basquiat basketball that cost $150, a Reebok children’s sweatshirt and pair of shoes that cost $50, and a $250 prepaid UPS overnight return label — to O’Neal’s son, Shareef O’Neal, for the elder O’Neal to autograph.

But on Oct. 7, a month before the event, Foresight told the nonprofit that O’Neal would be unable to make the gala. The complaint says that Foresight “did not give a reason why Shaquille O’Neal would not show up to give the keynote speech.”

According to the contract, Foresight was responsible for finding a substitute for O’Neal if he couldn’t make it. If not, the booking company was required to refund all payments except for the booking fee. Foresight returned the $20,000 for the private plane jet fuel, the complaint says, but it hasn’t refunded the $75,000 speaker fee.