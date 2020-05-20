Shooting Reported at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.: "I'm going to be the shooter of Westgate 2020."

Those are the words of a young man who apparently uploaded a video to Snapchat before the shooting, according to a Snapchat video posted on Twitter at 9:01 p.m.

The video appears to be real. The man, behind the wheel of a vehicle, gives his name as Armando Junior Hernandez and displays a rifle in the backseat. He says, "This is to get back to (inaudible) society, so, let's get this done." He seems to park the vehicle at Westgate, says, "Let's get this done, guys." Strangely, he films himself wearing a protective mask as he again displays his rifle. The video then shows two scenes from what appear to be the shooter's point of view. He shoots in a breezeway and near escalators.

UPDATE: 9:25 p.m.: Glendale police briefed the news media at the scene.

"One victim is in critical condition, the other two have non-life threatening injuries. All are expected to survive," ABC News reported. The incident took place about 7:25 p.m., according to information from Officer Tiffany Ngalula, department spokesperson, and the site said authorities acknowledged they were "aware of reports of disturbing social media videos from the alleged shooter and ask the public to submit them for evidence."

Governor Doug Ducey released a statement: "We are in close contact with Glendale officials tonight, and monitoring this incident as more information becomes available.

“First and foremost, our hearts and prayers are with the individuals and families impacted tonight, as well as the first responders and police officers who are on the scene. As we learn additional details, the state is here to continue to offer its full support to the victims and to the community.

“The Arizona Department of Public Safety has been in regular communication with the Glendale Police Department and the State of Arizona stands ready to provide any resources and support needed."

Original story below:

Arizona State Senator Martin Quezada tweeted on Wednesday night that he witnessed an "armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims."

I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

The stunning tweet was among the first reports of the shooting at Westgate Entertainment District, near the Gila River Arena and State Farm Stadium.

It was soon followed by two tweets by the Glendale Police Department confirming the report just before 8 p.m.:

"Update: there are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot."

And then:

"Please stay out of the #Westgate area. Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody."

Below: Another tweet about the scene:

News Alert : At Least 2 people stuck by gunfire in a shooting at #Westgate Entertainment District in #Glendale , Arizona - Suspect is in custody and no more reports of any active shooting .



Video : xRubyDaCherrypic.twitter.com/zsm5Q6CNmp — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) May 21, 2020

Phoenix New Times will update this breaking news story as more information comes in.