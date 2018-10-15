AT&T Store at Tempe Marketplace Jacked in Sunday Afternoon Robbery

The AT&T store at Tempe Marketplace was robbed by five men on Sunday afternoon.

Five men targeted the AT&T store at Tempe Marketplace in a daring, daylight robbery on Sunday afternoon, escaping the outdoor mall successfully with an unknown amount of merchandise.

The group, including one suspect who was armed, entered the store at 2020 East Rio Salado Parkway, #103, at about 2:20 p.m. and robbed the place of smartphones on display, a Tempe police spokesman said.