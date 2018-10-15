 


The AT&T store at Tempe Marketplace was robbed by five men on Sunday afternoon.
AT&T Store at Tempe Marketplace Jacked in Sunday Afternoon Robbery

Ray Stern | October 15, 2018 | 10:55am
Five men targeted the AT&T store at Tempe Marketplace in a daring, daylight robbery on Sunday afternoon, escaping the outdoor mall successfully with an unknown amount of merchandise.

The group, including one suspect who was armed, entered the store at 2020 East Rio Salado Parkway, #103, at about 2:20 p.m. and robbed the place of smartphones on display, a Tempe police spokesman said.

Sergeant Ronald Elcock said the suspects are males, adding that it was unknown if they were adults or juveniles. A witness reported that one of the suspects had a handgun.

The men fled in a newer-model white Ford Explorer that had been waiting outside. It appeared to have an out-of-state license plate.

"The suspects have not been located,"  Elcock said.

Police had not yet put out a bulletin about the crime on Monday morning and could offer only minimal information. Phoenix New Times will update this article when more details or surveillance images are available.

 
Ray Stern has worked as a newspaper reporter in Arizona for more than two decades. He's won many awards for his reporting, including the Arizona Press Club's Don Bolles Award for Investigative Journalism.

