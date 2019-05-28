Charter Board Director Charles Tack Charged With DUI After Wrong Way Crash

Charles Tack, the director of the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools, was charged with aggravated DUI after he allegedly caused a wrong-way collision on the Loop 202 near Pecos Road.

No one was injured in the crash.

The 31-year-old had a blood alcohol content of .156, nearly twice the legal limit in Arizona.

Maricopa County prosecutors charged Tack with two counts of aggravated DUI.

On May 20 at about 8 p.m, according to a probable cause statement, Tack was driving westbound on the 202 when he crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic. He entered the eastbound shoulder and collided with a road barrier.

After colliding with the barrier, he continued driving against traffic. A driver attempted to swerve around Tack, but they swerved in the same direction and collided.

Tack pulled into an off ramp that was closed down. "The witness who was following Tack stated that she thought he may flee the scene so she took his keys," Maricopa County Superior Court documents state.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety officer who arrived on the scene smelled alcohol on his breath. Tack also had "slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes, and would lose his balance," according to the report.

After being read his Miranda rights at an Arizona Highway Patrol precinct near Phoenix International Sky Harbor Airport, Tack consented to a breathalyzer test.

He was then booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail at 3:32 a.m. Tack was ordered released the same day at 4:36 p.m.

Tack joined the Arizona Board of Charter Schools on January 28. He previously served as associate superintendent of policy development and government under former Arizona Department of Education director Diane Douglas.

In his role, Tack heads an agency that oversees an industry recently hit with allegations of mismanagement and self-dealing.

Following the publication of this story, public relations contractor David Leibowitz (who has made nearly $4,000 a month working for the board) issued a statement attributable to State Board For Charter Schools President Kathy Senseman.

“In speaking with Charles, it is clear that he understands the extreme seriousness of this situation and that his alleged behavior, even as a one-time mistake, is absolutely unacceptable from someone in a position of leadership," the statement read. “The State Board for Charter Schools will closely monitor Charles’ case as it works its way through the legal system. We will determine at the appropriate time whether we need to take punitive action. In the interim, we have taken the step of making sure that Charles does not drive a state vehicle either at work or off work.”