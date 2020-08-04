 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
It's Time to Vote in the Best of Phoenix 2020 Readers' Poll
Phoenix New Times

It's Time to Vote in the Best of Phoenix 2020 Readers' Poll

David Hudnall | August 4, 2020 | 9:15am
AA

The best hiking trail in Phoenix. The best CBD shop in Phoenix. The best mariscos in Phoenix. The best Sonoran hot dog in Phoenix. The best patio in Phoenix.

All — and so much more — will be revealed September 24, when Phoenix New Times publishes its annual Best of Phoenix extravaganza, both in print at stands across the city and online at bestofphoenix2020.com.

In the meantime, our readers' poll is officially open. So, please tell us what the best things in our fine metropolis are: arts, entertainment, food, drink, shopping, services, sports, and recreation. New this year: You can vote once per day for your favorites.

Voting closes September 13 at 11:59 p.m. In the meantime, vote now and vote often. Here's the link to the poll. Happy voting. 

 
David Hudnall is editor in chief of Phoenix New Times. He previously served as editor of The Pitch in Kansas City.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.