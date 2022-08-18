Phoenix Cop Who Mocked Muslims on Social Media Still Fighting Discipline

click to enlarge One of the bigoted Facebook memes posted by current Phoenix police sergeant Juan Hernandez. Court records

click to enlarge Facebook posts by Phoenix officers spotlighted in a database by the Plain View Project in 2019. via Facebook

Free Speech — Despite the Bigotry



Serbalik, the lead attorney for Hernandez and a Scottsdale lawyer who commonly represents Arizona law enforcement, applauded last week's ruling. "The important takeaway is that officers do have constitutional rights to free speech off duty," he said in a YouTube video. He added that the case also proved that overly broad social media policies in law enforcement can "face legitimate constitutional challenges."

The Phoenix Police Sergeants and Lieutenants Association, which represents the department's higher-ups, is supporting Hernandez in his lawsuit. "He is seeking to protect his First Amendment rights related to off-duty conduct," PPSLA President Ben Leuschner said. "We are pleased that the Ninth Circuit recognized the importance of the First Amendment and its application for police officers."

A Phoenix police spokesperson told New Times the department couldn't comment on the pending case.



