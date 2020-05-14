 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
COVID-19 Testing: CVS Adds 10 New Arizona Drive-Thrus, 'Blitz' Continues This Weekend
CVS

COVID-19 Testing: CVS Adds 10 New Arizona Drive-Thrus, 'Blitz' Continues This Weekend

David Hudnall | May 14, 2020 | 11:20am
AA

CVS announced today that it has opened 10 new coronavirus testing sites at its pharmacy locations in Arizona, several of them in the metro Phoenix area.

They're drive-thru, they're free, and they're open to the public starting Friday, May 15.

The locations:

1750 E. Broadway Road, Tempe
5975 W. Chandler Boulevard, Chandler
6015 E. Brown Road, Mesa
3170 S. Higley Road, Gilbert
10707 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix
3832 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson
14672 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale
4430 E. Ray Road, Phoenix
8920 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
10650 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley


Those seeking to be tested must register in advance at CVS.com first, which you can do starting May 15. 

The sites will offer self-swab tests to people who meet age guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for symptoms.

"Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions," according to a release. "A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days."

CVS intends to open additional drive-thru locations in the state over the next few weeks, the company says.

The Arizona Testing Blitz, an initiative announced two weeks ago by Governor Doug Ducey, also continues this weekend. More than 60 sites in the state will be doing on-location and drive-thru testing to determine if a patient is currently infected with coronavirus (antibodies tests are not available). A map and list of the sites is available here; most sites require pre-registration as well, so check before going. 

 
David Hudnall is editor in chief of Phoenix New Times. He previously served as editor of The Pitch in Kansas City.

