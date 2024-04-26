If you love something, let it go: Coyotes fans named ‘most loyal’ in NHL

Does loyalty mean nothing? When it comes to the Arizona Coyotes, apparently so.
Last week, Yotes faithful crowded Mullett Arena to give the team a sudden and emotional farewell after news broke that the team would be sold and relocated to Salt Lake City. This week, that same fanbase received a cruel and ironic parting gift — the title of "most loyal fans" in the National Hockey League.
That's according to an April survey of more than 2,000 sports fans conducted by the betting site Betway. Coyotes fans earned a three-way tie for first, although the other two first-place fanbases — those devoted to the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild — notably hail from much more hockey-mad regions.
Here's the top 10:
T-1. Arizona Coyotes
T-1. Edmonton Oilers
T-1. Minnesota Wild
4. Buffalo Sabres
T-5. Florida Panthers
T-5. Anaheim Ducks
T-5. Los Angeles Kings
T-8. Boston Bruins
T-8. Washington Capitals
T-10. Montreal Canadiens
T-10. Tampa Bay Lightning
Compared to many of those fanbases, the Coyotes' rooting section was undeniably small. But unlike team owner Alex Meruelo, they were ride or die.
Will that loyalty withstand a move to Utah? We'll find out next season. A bigger question is this: Will it survive long enough for hockey to return to the Valley?
That's up to Meruelo. In addition to landing $1 billion in the sale, he retained ownership of the Coyotes' logo, name and trademarks. If he can build an arena within the next five years, Meruelo will get an expansion team.
Just in case he ever feels like owning an NHL team with the most loyal fanbase in hockey.