 Arizona Coyotes fans named ‘most loyal’ in NHL | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

If you love something, let it go: Coyotes fans named ‘most loyal’ in NHL

The team is gone, but the love is not. The Coyotes fanbase may be small, but it was — is? — ride-or-die.
April 26, 2024
Can love for a hockey team cross state lines?
Can love for a hockey team cross state lines? Benjamin Leatherman
Share this:
Does loyalty mean nothing? When it comes to the Arizona Coyotes, apparently so.

Last week, Yotes faithful crowded Mullett Arena to give the team a sudden and emotional farewell after news broke that the team would be sold and relocated to Salt Lake City. This week, that same fanbase received a cruel and ironic parting gift — the title of "most loyal fans" in the National Hockey League.

That's according to an April survey of more than 2,000 sports fans conducted by the betting site Betway. Coyotes fans earned a three-way tie for first, although the other two first-place fanbases — those devoted to the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild — notably hail from much more hockey-mad regions.

Here's the top 10:

T-1. Arizona Coyotes
T-1. Edmonton Oilers
T-1. Minnesota Wild
4. Buffalo Sabres
T-5. Florida Panthers
T-5. Anaheim Ducks
T-5. Los Angeles Kings
T-8. Boston Bruins
T-8. Washington Capitals
T-10. Montreal Canadiens
T-10. Tampa Bay Lightning

Compared to many of those fanbases, the Coyotes' rooting section was undeniably small. But unlike team owner Alex Meruelo, they were ride or die.

Will that loyalty withstand a move to Utah? We'll find out next season. A bigger question is this: Will it survive long enough for hockey to return to the Valley?

That's up to Meruelo. In addition to landing $1 billion in the sale, he retained ownership of the Coyotes' logo, name and trademarks. If he can build an arena within the next five years, Meruelo will get an expansion team.

Just in case he ever feels like owning an NHL team with the most loyal fanbase in hockey.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Zach Buchanan
‘Salt Lake sucks’: Arizona Coyotes packing their pucks for Utah

Sports

‘Salt Lake sucks’: Arizona Coyotes packing their pucks for Utah

By Matt Hennie
(Almost) 1864 no more: Arizona House repeals Civil War-era abortion ban

Politics

(Almost) 1864 no more: Arizona House repeals Civil War-era abortion ban

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror
4/20 feud: Phoenix Curaleaf workers protest over stalled labor talks

Marijuana

4/20 feud: Phoenix Curaleaf workers protest over stalled labor talks

By TJ L'Heureux
Rachel Mitchell keeps talking tough about retail theft. It’s a sham

Crime

Rachel Mitchell keeps talking tough about retail theft. It’s a sham

By Stephen Lemons
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation