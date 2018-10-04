Look at All These Big-Name Politicians Coming to Arizona

At least four former presidential candidates, a former Arizona governor, and the 43rd President of the United States are among the big-name politicians coming to the state this month to stump for candidates in high-profile races.
Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally, running in a competitive Senate race against Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, nabbed the biggest prize. President George W. Bush plans to attend a $2,700-per-plate breakfast with McSally on Friday, October 19, the Arizona Republic’s Yvonne Wingett Sanchez reported. If you want a picture with the former president, you’ll need to cough up $5,000.
McSally will also get help from former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney at a free event on Friday, October 12, location to be determined. Romney campaigned with McSally during her 2014 re-election race.
A BIG thanks to @MittRomney and everyone who came out to our Get-Out-the-Vote Rally today. #AZ02 #GOTV pic.twitter.com/yS0IqXPDun— McSally For Senate (@MarthaMcSally) October 24, 2014
Sinema, for her part, doesn’t appear to have any high-profile stumpers on her calendar — at least none that she’s publicly announced. Maybe she doesn't need one. A recent poll from Suffolk University and the Republic found Sinema leading McSally by 3 percentage points.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia announced on Tuesday that Vermont Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is planning an Arizona trip to support him. The date and location is to be determined.
Garcia’s campaign today touted more, less-exciting politicos visiting Phoenix on his behalf over the next couple of weeks. Former Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano and Maryland Governor and former presidential candidate Martin O’Malley will stump for Garcia on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro will come to town on Wednesday, October 10.
Garcia needs all the help he can get. That same Suffolk University/Republic poll found him trailing incumbent Governor Doug Ducey by nearly 12 points, though about 10 percent of voters are undecided.
Ducey, who campaigned with Romney in 2014, doesn’t have anyone big lined up right now.
And then there’s the elephant in the room. It’s still unclear whether President Donald Trump will visit Arizona before the November 6 elections. He was rumored to be planning a rally in Phoenix last month, but those plans never materialized.
