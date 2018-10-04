Look at All These Big-Name Politicians Coming to Arizona

It'll only cost you $2,700 to eat eggs with this guy.

At least four former presidential candidates, a former Arizona governor, and the 43rd President of the United States are among the big-name politicians coming to the state this month to stump for candidates in high-profile races.

Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally, running in a competitive Senate race against Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, nabbed the biggest prize. President George W. Bush plans to attend a $2,700-per-plate breakfast with McSally on Friday, October 19, the Arizona Republic’s Yvonne Wingett Sanchez reported. If you want a picture with the former president, you’ll need to cough up $5,000.

McSally will also get help from former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney at a free event on Friday, October 12, location to be determined. Romney campaigned with McSally during her 2014 re-election race.