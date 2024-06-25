Meet the 2024 Gerber Baby, an adorable Goodyear infant named Sonny

click to enlarge Kisses from Mom. Courtesy of Gerber

Sonny was selected as Gerber Baby over tens of thousands of other candidates.

Father, Akil McLeod Sr., and Sonny.

Enjoying a splash pad.

Dominque, Sonny and Sage McLeod.

The face that launched a year's worth of Gerber marketing.

Future so bright, he needs shades.

Love from Big Sister.

The best baby in America lives in the Valley.On Tuesday, baby food giant Gerber announced the winner of its 14th annual Photo Search. All hail Goodyear bundle of joy Sonny McLeod, who now owns the title of 2024 Gerber Baby.Sonny — legal name Akil Jr. — is the son of Dominque and Akil McLeod Sr., and he just celebrated his first birthday. He's the first Gerber Baby to hail from Arizona, selected by a committee of Gerber employees and former Gerber Baby parents from a field of tens of thousands of candidates.According to a Gerber press release, Sonny stood out thanks to "a captivating photo and story of the joyful energy he brings to his family." He loves "reading his squishy ABC book, playing with his toy cars and watching football with his family," the release said. "He can't help but giggle when people make silly faces at him or when he plays Peekaboo with his sister," Sage."Every day it's an honor to watch Sonny conquer so many tiny achievements, from giggles, to trying new foods, to standing up and everything in between," Dominque McLeod said in the release. "He's a light in our lives and brings joy to everyone around him. We couldn't have asked for a better way to celebrate his first birthday than to be chosen as the 2024 Gerber Baby."As the reigning Gerber Baby, Sonny will be featured on the company's social media and marketing campaigns throughout the year. Additionally, Gerber awarded Sonny and his family a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to one year, a new wardrobe provided by the company's clothing line and prizes from a host of baby brands. The company is also matching the cash prize with a donation to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.New parents will see plenty of Sonny's face in the coming months, but until then, feel free to swoon at these adorable pictures.