Height v. Blight? Phoenix City Council Punts on High-Rise Condos

The Phoenix City Council on Wednesday punted on a controversial application to rezone a parking lot at the Phoenix Country Club to allow for a high-rise residential tower.

Instead of approving the developer's application to rezone for a high-rise, the council unanimously approved of temporarily rezoning the lot on the corner of North Seventh Street and East Thomas Road for a mid-rise building. Within six months, the council said, the developers would have to submit a planned unit development, crafted in cooperation with the neighbors who oppose the high-rise.

"I agree with the community that there should be no high-rise designation," Councilwoman Laura Pastor said during Wednesday's council meeting. Pastor, who represents the district containing the Phoenix Country Club, made the motion to approve a temporary mid-rise, capped at a height of 110 feet, followed by a proposal for a planned unit development.