Where You Can Get Tested for COVID-19 in the Valley

A variety of coronavirus testing options in the Valley can tell you if you've contracted the virus — and many of them are free.

But this patchwork of services can be confusing to navigate. Some sites require appointments, others don't. (And whether you'll get your results quickly is another story.) To help you sort through it all, we've compiled a list of testing locations in the Valley. We'll update it over time, so let us know if we missed a specific testing location or service. Stay safe out there. And wear a mask.

SURGE TESTING – PHOENIX

It's the last week to get tested for free at one of the two federally-funded drive-thru mass testing sites in Phoenix. The two sites, located at Maryvale High School and South Mountain Park, are part of a "surge" testing effort that aimed to run 5,000 tests per day. Attendance has reportedly been low and the facilities are expected to end operations on July 28.

Locations: Maryvale High School, 3415 N. 59th Ave & South Mountain Park, 10919 S. Central Ave

Testing hours: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. through July 28

More information on the surge testing effort can be found here.

BANNER HEALTH – PHOENIX

Drive-through testing is available at this location by appointment only, and people experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms or are concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to try and book an appointment via phone. Up-front payment is not required, and if you don't have health insurance that can cover it, the fee is $75.

Location: 1826 W McDowell

Testing hours: Monday-Wednesday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

BANNER URGENT CARE – VALLEY-WIDE



Testing is also available at all Banner Urgent Care clinics. People can make an appointment online at a specific clinic location or show up as a walk-in patient. With no insurance, the test is $150 up front, and the patient will likely receive a bill from the lab as well, according to clinic staff.

Testing hours: Normal business hours, which vary by clinic location



EMBRY WOMEN'S HEALTH – VALLEY-WIDE

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at numerous locations across the Valley during limited weekend hours. There are also two sites in Mesa and Tempe that do testing 24/7. Appointments for specific locations can be booked online here.

Testing hours (excluding the 24/7 sites): Saturday 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunday 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

CESAR CHAVEZ PUBLIC LIBRARY – PHOENIX



Everyone is welcome at this ongoing drive-thru testing site. It's free and no ID is required. Go get tested!

Location: 7858 South 35th Avenue (enter through 35th Avenue)

Testing hours: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on select days. Check the city website for the most current information on testing days and times.

El REPOSO PARK – PHOENIX

Testing at this drive-thru site is also free, but registration is required. Go online to book an appointment. No ID is required on-site.

Location: 502 East Alta Vista Road

Testing hours: 6 a.m. - 11 a.m. on select days. Check the city website for the most current information on testing days and times.

AKOS URGENT CARE – GLENDALE



Testing at AKOS' 24/7 urgent care clinic is available for free for both the insured and uninsured. While the clinic does accept walk-in patients, you can also preregister online.

Location: 5104 N 67th Avenue

Testing hours: 24/7

CVS PHARMACY – VALLEY-WIDE



CVS Pharmacy is offering COVID-19 testing that is free for most insured people and the uninsured. Appointments at pharmacy locations in Phoenix can be booked online. Appointments can be made for the same day, depending on availability.

Testing hours: Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. / 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Saturday - Sunday 9: a.m. - 1 p.m. / 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.



EXPRESS URGENT CARE – VALLEY-WIDE



Free drive-thru testing is available at Express Urgent Care's several locations in the Phoenix metro area. (People with health insurance should still bring their insurance card, however.) No appointment is necessary. However, their capacity is limited, and each location only runs 20 tests per day.

Testing hours: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.





ASU SALIVA TESTING – GLENDALE

Arizona State University is offering free saliva-based COVID-19 testing, which is significantly less intrusive than the traditional nasal swab test. Appointments can be booked online. People are encouraged to check the website regularly to get the most current testing hours information and a code that is necessary for registration. There are also frequent cancellations.

Location State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive

Testing hours: Tuesday and Saturday 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.





WALGREENS – PHOENIX, GLENDALE



Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at select Walgreens stores in the Valley. People interested in getting a test should use their online screening portal to make an appointment. Testing is free for people who meet certain criteria. Valid ID is required.

Locations: 705 East McDowell Road, Phoenix & 2650 West Glendale Avenue, Phoenix

Testing hours: Monday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.