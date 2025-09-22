 How to use a VPN to access Pornhub in Arizona | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Pornhub is cutting off Arizona over a new law. There’s a way around it

Starting Friday, Pornhub will bar Arizona users rather than comply with a state law to collect their identifying information.
September 22, 2025
Image: a silhouette of a naked woman on a computer keyboard
Accessing porn in Arizona will soon require handing over a lot more personal information. aluxum/Getty Images
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

In just a few days, in response to a new Arizona law, Pornhub will bar users in Arizona from accessing its site. The law, signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs earlier this year, will require people in Arizona to show their government ID to watch porn. The law goes into effect Sept. 26.

In a pop-up message to Arizona users — that blares “YOU WILL LOSE ACCESS TO PORNHUB” — Pornhub signaled it would cut off access to Arizona IP addresses rather than collect identifying information from people visiting the site.

“Did you know that your government wants you to give your driver’s license before you can access PORNHUB?” the message read as of Sept. 19. “As crazy as that sounds, it's true. You'll be required to prove you are 18 years or older such as by uploading your government ID for every adult content website you'd like to access.”

The message continued: “We don’t want minors accessing our site and think preventing that from happening is a good thing. But putting everybody’s privacy at risk won’t achieve that.” The message went on to promote device-based age verification, which is basically an individual device-based level of parental control.

click to enlarge a pop-up warning telling visitors they will lose access to pornhub soon due to a state law
The warning that confronts visitors to Pornhub.
Pornhub

In a statement to Phoenix New Times, Pornhub parent company Aylo confirmed it would cut off access to Arizona IP addresses when the law goes into effect, rather than collect user information.

“Unfortunately, the way many jurisdictions worldwide have chosen to implement age verification is ineffective, haphazard, and dangerous,” the statement said. “Any regulations that require hundreds of thousands of adult sites to collect significant amounts of highly sensitive personal information is putting user safety in jeopardy. Moreover, as experience has demonstrated, unless properly enforced, users will simply access non-compliant sites or find other methods of evading these laws.”

Pornhub is the world’s most prolific porn site, receiving more than 100 million visits every day. Rather than comply with similar verification requirements in other states, the site has opted to block users from those places from accessing the site. That was the case in Florida, Texas, Idaho, Kansas and Kentucky.

Arizona’s bill was introduced by GOP state Rep. Nick Kupper with the goal of preventing minors from accessing pornographic content. “Hardcore pornography has been just one click away from kids for too long, and the companies behind it have looked the other way while cashing in,” Kupper said in a statement at the time. “This law forces them to take responsibility and keeps minors off their platforms.” Companies that break the law could face fines of up to $250,000 for a single failure to verify age.

But critics — including Pornhub — have noted that while keeping children from accessing porn is a noble goal, the practice of gathering personal data on government documents for users is a massive privacy concern. Critics also noted that such a requirement has a big loophole for determined porn-viewers: virtual private networks, or VPNs.

How to use a VPN

Want to get your rocks off? Meet the VPN.

By using a VPN, you block your IP address (which tracks the location from which you are using an electronic device) and connect to a server in a different physical location. To Pornhub, it will appear as if you are accessing the site from somewhere outside Arizona.

VPNs are popular among advanced computer users for a wide variety of reasons, including accessing streaming services in other countries. Now, it’s a workaround for watching porn in your draconian state.

Here’s how to use one:
  • Sign up for a VPN. Some of the most popular and reputable are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark.
  • Download the app on the device you’re going to use.
  • Open the app and connect to a server in a different location and access the internet.
It’s as simple as that. Happy, uh, ending.
Image: TJ L'Heureux
TJ L'Heureux is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he’s primarily focused on news since September 2023. Before joining the New Times staff, TJ worked at Arizona State University's Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. He was also recognized for best community service project/reporting in the 2023 EPPY Awards. TJ holds a master's degree in investigative journalism from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in public policy and Latin American studies from the University of Chicago.
[email protected]
A message from TJ L'Heureux: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Ex-Scottsdale cop who had sex on duty faced sexual assault allegations

Police

Ex-Scottsdale cop who had sex on duty faced sexual assault allegations

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: Speakers at Charlie Kirk’s funeral include Trump, Vance and more

Politics

Speakers at Charlie Kirk’s funeral include Trump, Vance and more

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: Charlie Kirk's funeral was a marathon of Christian Nationalism

Politics

Charlie Kirk's funeral was a marathon of Christian Nationalism

By Stephen Lemons
Image: Phoenix man arrested for threatening to shoot up LGBTQ+ bar

LGBTQ+

Phoenix man arrested for threatening to shoot up LGBTQ+ bar

By Joseph Darius Jaafari | LOOKOUT
Image: Charlie Kirk's funeral was a marathon of Christian Nationalism

Politics

Charlie Kirk's funeral was a marathon of Christian Nationalism

By Stephen Lemons
Image: Speakers at Charlie Kirk’s funeral include Trump, Vance and more

Politics

Speakers at Charlie Kirk’s funeral include Trump, Vance and more

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: Phoenix man arrested for threatening to shoot up LGBTQ+ bar

LGBTQ+

Phoenix man arrested for threatening to shoot up LGBTQ+ bar

By Joseph Darius Jaafari | LOOKOUT
Image: Ex-Scottsdale cop who had sex on duty faced sexual assault allegations

Police

Ex-Scottsdale cop who had sex on duty faced sexual assault allegations

By TJ L'Heureux
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation