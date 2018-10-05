True to Form, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake Is Now a 'Yes' on Brett Kavanaugh

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake said on Friday that he plans to vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, barring any big changes.

With this announcement, Flake completed another step of his agonizing journey to voting "yes" on Kavanaugh.

Flake went from calling for an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, to emphasizing that the FBI must do a "real investigation," then expressing satisfaction with the investigation because it reportedly produced "no new corroboration." Finally, he revealed today that he will vote for Kavanaugh unless something "big" changes.