Jeff Flake Asks for Delay on Full Senate Vote on Brett Kavanaugh

Senator Jeff Flake called for a delay on the full Senate vote of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Friday but joined with other Republicans on the Judiciary Committee in voting to move forward with his confirmation. The Arizona Republican asked for a one-week delay in order to allow the FBI to continue investigating allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh.

“I’ve been speaking with a number of people on the other side," Flake said, after a delayed arrival to the vote. "We’ve had a number of conversations for a while to make sure we do due diligence here. I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but not more than one week in order to let the FBI to continue the investigation limited in time and scope to the current allegations that are there."

The committee has no power to determine when the full Senate will vote, but because Flake is a key swing vote, the Senate leaders will have to strongly consider his recommendation.