Senator John McCain Remembered in Outpouring of Tributes

A nationwide outpouring of tributes followed the death of John McCain after the senior Arizona senator died on Saturday at the age of 81.

McCain died at home one day after his family announced that he was forgoing treatment for a deadly form of brain cancer, a diagnosis that McCain revealed last summer.

Politicians of all stripes remembered McCain, the complex character who represented Arizona during six terms in the Senate, with statements that captured the arc of McCain's life: the ambitious young naval pilot held captive and tortured in Vietnam, a "maverick" who ran for president twice, and the Republican elder statesman who repeatedly defied Donald Trump after the billionaire won the presidency.