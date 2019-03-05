Urban Phoenix PAC Can Still Appeal Nowakowski Recall Election Shut Down by Judge

The recall election of Phoenix City Council member Michael Nowakowski might not happen after all, thanks to a successful lawsuit filed by his sister.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Rosa Mroz on Monday ruled that the group attempting to oust Nowakowski missed a step in the process, invalidating the recall petition.

Urban Phoenix PAC submitted 2,361 signatures to recall Nowakowski in December, citing his involvement in a land deal that raised conflict-of-interest questions, and a video of him speaking out against LGBT rights. The Phoenix City Clerk validated the signatures in early January, setting up a recall election for May.