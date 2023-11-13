‘Murray Magic’ returns in Cardinals’ nail-biting win over Falcons

Kyler Murray, ladies and gentlemen 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yVmXaQVgn1 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 13, 2023

The Cardinals (+105 ML) walk it off in Kyler Murray’s return ✅ pic.twitter.com/0GluvM7P4J — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 13, 2023

Postgame euphoria

this locker room is special 👏 pic.twitter.com/R1e4vSrK8I — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 13, 2023

New beginnings: Now and later

He's baaaaaaack!Kyler Murray's 2023 debut on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium showcased glimpses of the dynamic playmaking ability we've all been longing for through nine long weeks of the NFL season. Week 10 brought the return of the Arizona Cardinals franchise quarterback.After an 11-month hiatus and a few hiccups adapting to the offensive scheme of a new coach, Murray turned on the afterburners in the game's final moments. His return culminated with a signature Murray roundabout-detour-scramble and burst of speed on a third-and-10 play that put the Cardinals in field goal range.The critical play extended the Cardinals' final drive. It eventually led to a chip shot 23-yard game-winning field goal by Arizona veteran kicker Matt Prater as time expired. Boom! The Cardinals won, 25-23.A Cardinals win is a rarity these days — and a sight for sore eyes for fans uninterested in another season of looking forward to the NFL Draft instead of the games around the holidays.The postgame celebration — complete with comments from Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon — looked like the Cardinals won a playoff game. It was a downright love affair and an obvious sigh of relief for everyone involved.Winning in the NFL is tough, and losing is even tougher. For a team that had lost eight of its first nine games, a win over a pee wee football squad would have been reason to celebrate. But one against a feisty (though 4-5 ahead of the game) Falcons team with Murray back on the field was just what the doctor ordered.The 2023 season for the Cardinals, now 2-8, has been a struggle. The return of Murray — who finished the game 19 for 32 for 249 yards with an interception and a touchdown run — was a caffeine jolt. It's likely a temporary one, though, as the franchise faces tough decisions about its future.This offseason, Arizona will decide whether it sticks with Murray, who hadn't played this season thanks to a torn ACL but was the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a back-to-back Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2021. Or, does it look to showcase him to end the year, work an offseason trade, and go after one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, such as USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye?The alternative would be staying with Murray and going all-in on chasing what seem to be generational offensive weapons coming into the league in Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.Big decisions for another day. For now, the Cardinals will enjoy every win they can get with Murray back, even if it means that their postseason choices will be tougher.