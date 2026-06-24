Transportation

Phoenix’s speed cameras have moved. Here’s where they are now

Want to avoid getting popped by a Phoenix speed enforcement camera? It helps to know where they are.
By Clarissa SosinJune 24, 2026
a speed camera in a gray casing with the city of phoenix logo on it
One of Phoenix's new speed enforcement cameras.

City of Phoenix
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Let’s say the obvious first: The easiest way to avoid getting a ticket from a new Phoenix speed enforcement camera is to slow down. But the second easiest way is to know where they are.

After years without them, Phoenix reinstalled speed enforcement cameras around the city, and they began generating tickets in March. If you get a ticket in the mail, you should read this Phoenix New Times guide on what to do. But if you want to avoid that ordeal in the first place, we’ve got you covered there, too.

Phoenix’s speed cameras are mobile, meaning the city can and will move them around based on traffic patterns. That has already happened at least twice, and we’ve got the latest locations. Adjust your driving speed — or, if you prefer, your route — accordingly.

Where are the Phoenix speed cameras located? 

The locations of the speed cameras are listed on a website created by the city. With the end of the school year, the city is moving the eight speed cameras that rotate through school zones to temporary summer homes around the city.  They will go back into their weekly rotation when the school year begins. The other nine that are on stretches of road with a history of high-speed crashes will be re-evaluated in August.

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Here’s an interactive map of the up-to-date camera locations:

And if you’re not the map type, here’s every spot where Phoenix drivers should be extra wary of their speed, as of June 24: 

  • Thunderbird Road: 35th Avenue to Interstate 17
  • 32nd Street: Greenway Parkway to Bell Road
  • Thunderbird Road: Interstate 17 to 19th Avenue
  • Seventh Street: Thomas Road to Indian School Road
  • Indian School Road: 83rd Avenue to 75th Avenue
  • Camelback Road: 24th Street to 32nd Street
  • 51st Avenue: Van Buren Street to Interstate 10
  • Baseline Road: 16th Street to 24th Street
  • Bell Road: Interstate 17 to 19th Avenue
  • Seventh Avenue: Indian School Road to Camelback Road
  • Missouri Avenue: 99th Avenue to 101st Avenue
  • Chandler Boulevard: Desert Foothills Parkway to Sixth Street
  • Thunderbird Road: 7th Street to Cave Creek Road
  • 19th Avenue: Peoria Avenue to Cactus Road

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a photo of Clarissa Sosin

Clarissa Sosin joined Phoenix New Times as a staff writer in March 2026. Previously she covered criminal justice and politics in New York and Louisiana. She has a master’s in International Reporting from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York and has reported in five countries outside of the United States. She got her start in journalism through photography and documentary film and taught investigative and multimedia journalism at the City University of New York.

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