Phoenix’s speed cameras have moved. Here’s where they are now

Let’s say the obvious first: The easiest way to avoid getting a ticket from a new Phoenix speed enforcement camera is to slow down. But the second easiest way is to know where they are.

After years without them, Phoenix reinstalled speed enforcement cameras around the city, and they began generating tickets in March. If you get a ticket in the mail, you should read this Phoenix New Times guide on what to do. But if you want to avoid that ordeal in the first place, we’ve got you covered there, too.

Phoenix’s speed cameras are mobile, meaning the city can and will move them around based on traffic patterns. That has already happened at least twice, and we’ve got the latest locations. Adjust your driving speed — or, if you prefer, your route — accordingly.

Where are the Phoenix speed cameras located? The locations of the speed cameras are listed on a website created by the city. With the end of the school year, the city is moving the eight speed cameras that rotate through school zones to temporary summer homes around the city. They will go back into their weekly rotation when the school year begins. The other nine that are on stretches of road with a history of high-speed crashes will be re-evaluated in August.

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Here’s an interactive map of the up-to-date camera locations: