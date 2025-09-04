 Map: What parts of Phoenix had the most rain last night? | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Map: What parts of Phoenix had the most rain last night?

Areas of the Valley got more rain Wednesday night than during the massive haboob and storm that hit Phoenix in late August.
September 4, 2025
Image: lightning striking in arizona
A 2016 thunderstorm in the Valley. Abbee Day/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The 2025 monsoon season is going out with a bang.

In what may be one of the last storms of this year's monsoon, the Valley enjoyed sustained thunderstorms Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Though the National Weather Service recorded only .03 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport yesterday, other areas of the Valley got fairly drenched.

Here, via the interactive map kept by the Maricopa County Flood Control District, is a look at which areas endured the biggest downpours.

click to enlarge a radar map of rainfall in the phoenix area
Maricopa County Flood Control District

1. Desert Ridge: 1.42 inches

Areas of northwest Phoenix got from a half-inch of rain to nearly an inch and a half by Desert Ridge.

2. North Tempe/South Scottsdale: 1.34 inches

We hope the flora at the Desert Botanical Garden were thirsty, because the storm dropped more than an inch of water on them. Areas just north of the garden didn't get much rain, but other areas of Tempe received a fair amount.

3. Glendale: 1.26 inches

A large swath of the northwest Valley received a large amount of rain, with 1.26 inches falling over State Route 60 and close to an inch falling further north and in areas along Interstate 17.
Image: Zach Buchanan
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
A message from News Editor Zach Buchanan: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Tempe repeals controversial parks ordinance after sustained backlash

Tempe

Tempe repeals controversial parks ordinance after sustained backlash

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: Video: Phoenix cops kill man, wait 6 minutes to give medical aid

Police

Video: Phoenix cops kill man, wait 6 minutes to give medical aid

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: What new Phoenix rainfall forecast means for end of monsoon season

Weather

What new Phoenix rainfall forecast means for end of monsoon season

By Morgan Fischer
Image: Republicans want to kick out a Democratic lawmaker over an ICE alert

Immigration

Republicans want to kick out a Democratic lawmaker over an ICE alert

By Morgan Fischer
Image: Everyone who was killed by Phoenix cops in 2025

Police

Everyone who was killed by Phoenix cops in 2025

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: Republicans want to kick out a Democratic lawmaker over an ICE alert

Immigration

Republicans want to kick out a Democratic lawmaker over an ICE alert

By Morgan Fischer
Image: Video: Phoenix cops kill man, wait 6 minutes to give medical aid

Police

Video: Phoenix cops kill man, wait 6 minutes to give medical aid

By TJ L'Heureux
Image: Tempe repeals controversial parks ordinance after sustained backlash

Tempe

Tempe repeals controversial parks ordinance after sustained backlash

By TJ L'Heureux
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation