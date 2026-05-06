Health

East Valley measles outbreak grows: Where you may have been exposed

The county's case count has doubled in the last month, and the exposure sites are even more numerous.
By Zach BuchananMay 6, 2026
a hand covered in measles marks
Maricopa County's kindergarten measles vaccination rate lags behind the national average.

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Maricopa County announced three new measles cases on Wednesday connected to an East Valley outbreak, bringing the county’s total to 13 for the year so far.

The county health department said 96% of cases are in unvaccinated individuals, but has not shared how many positive cases are children and whether any have suffered serious health effects. Measles is an incredibly contagious disease that can be especially dangerous to unvaccinated individuals, particularly very young children. Two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is 97% effective at preventing the disease.

Thirteen positive measles cases are the most the county has had since at least 2006, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Maricopa County had no cases last year and two in 2024. Before this year, the most the county has seen over the last 20 years was five cases in 2022.

In total, the state has seen 311 positive measles cases since the start of 2025, most of them concentrated in the Northern Arizona community of Colorado City, a former Fundamentalist Mormon stronghold where vaccination rates are very low. Ninety-seven percent of cases have been in unvaccinated individuals, and two-thirds of positive cases have been minors. Twenty-four people have required hospitalization, but no one has died in the state due to measles.

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The East Valley isn’t known for being a bastion of high vaccination rates, though far more of its population is vaccinated than in Colorado City. The outbreak there has grown slowly since January, when the county’s first measles case was announced. The county identified one positive case on Jan. 15 and two more on Jan. 23. By mid-April, the case count had grown to six. Now in early May, that figure has more than doubled.

The first exposure sites identified by county health officials were primarily in Gilbert and Queen Creek. Exposure sites for the more recent cases are all in Mesa. They include many highly trafficked locations, including a church, grocery store, a Target location and several fast food restaurants.

Here is the full list, courtesy of the county health department. Health officials say to watch for symptoms — such as a high fever, runny nose and red and splotchy rash — for up to 21 days. If you experience symptoms, stay home and call a medical provider.

Location Date Time Watch for symptoms through this date
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
10725 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd.
Mesa, AZ 85212		 Sunday, April 19th 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10th
AZ Athletic Grounds Building A 6321 S. Ellsworth Rd.
Mesa, AZ 85212		 Thursday, April 23rd 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14th
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
5022 S. Power Rd. #108 Mesa, AZ 85212         		 Saturday, April 25th  6:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16th
Fry’s Food Store
2724 S. Signal Butte Rd.
Mesa, AZ 85209         		 Tuesday, April 28th  12:45 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 19th
V’s Barbershop
9317 E. Ray Rd. #106
Mesa, AZ 85212  		 Tuesday, April 28th 2:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19th
Target
5110 S. Power Rd.
Mesa, AZ 85212		 Wednesday, April 29th 3:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20th
Boba CuCue Bubble Tea House
5229 S. Power Rd.#101
Mesa, AZ 85212		 Wednesday, April 29th 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20th
Chili’s Grill & Bar
5016 S. Power Rd.
Mesa, AZ 85212		 Wednesday, April 29th 5:15 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 20th
Chick-fil-A
4908 S. Power Rd.
Mesa, AZ 85212   		 Wednesday, April 29th 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20th
Thursday, April 30th 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21st
In-N-Out Burger
1650 S. Stapley Dr.
Mesa, AZ 85204		 Sunday, May 3rd 3:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Sunday, May 24th

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Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He’s worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He’s a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

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