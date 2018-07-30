 


New Times Journalists Honored by Association of Alternative Newsmedia
Anthony Tremmaglia

New Times Journalists Honored by Association of Alternative Newsmedia

New Times Staff | July 30, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Phoenix New Times won a first place, two second places, and two honorable mentions in the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards competition, announced this past weekend.

New Times freelance writer Valeria Fernandez took first place in the immigration reporting  category for "Sara’s Demons Crossed the Border With Her," an in-depth look at the challenges for immigrants to obtain proper mental health care.

Reporter Antonia Noori Farzan, now at the Washington Post, finished second in the feature writing category for "The New Indian Massacre," an investigation of law-enforcement violence against Native Americans.

Art director Zac McDonald and freelance artist Chris Whetzel also took a second place in the illustration category for their cover design for the story "The CBD Oil Boom."

Editor Stuart Warner and former managing editor Amy Silverman earned honorable mentions: Warner for column writing and Silverman in LGBTQ reporting for her story "I Didn't Know There Was Help," which detailed the lack of information available to HIV patients in Phoenix.

