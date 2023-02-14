Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

News

NFL Players Rally with Phoenix Starbucks Baristas Over Union Busting

February 14, 2023 12:06PM

Rasean Clayton, an organizer with the AFL-CIO, leads the crowd in chants during a rally at a Starbucks in Avondale on February 11.
Rasean Clayton, an organizer with the AFL-CIO, leads the crowd in chants during a rally at a Starbucks in Avondale on February 11. Katya Schwenk
On Saturday — a day before the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale — a small crowd gathered in the shadow of a Starbucks on Indian School Road in Avondale.

It was an unlikely gathering: NFL players stood beside Starbucks baristas chanting into bullhorns and holding signs that read, "Hey, union-busting CEOs. Let's play ball."

Last May, workers at the Starbucks in Avondale voted to form a union, joining the growing wave of Starbucks unionization around Phoenix and across the country. The movement, led by Starbucks Workers United, has not slowed in the Valley. In November, workers at multiple Starbucks stores around Phoenix went on strike for a day, shuttering at least one location.

"We are here to stand in solidarity with workers at Starbucks," said Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, one of the largest labor unions in the country. "We know that players on the field are workers, too. So what better than to bring together that solidarity as we head into this Sunday."

After all, Shuler said, the Starbucks workers attempting to unionize are "facing some of the most dirty union-busting tactics I have seen in a long time."

In December 2021, a Buffalo Starbucks became the first U.S. location to vote to form a union, and similar successful votes followed across the country — including at the Westwind Plaza store in Avondale. But since the votes, workers have struggled to get to the bargaining table, as the coffee giant stalls negotiations and, according to union leaders, retaliates against workers.

Andrew Trull, a spokesperson for Starbucks, told Phoenix New Times that the company doesn't engage in anti-union activity. "Our focus has, and continues to be, on working side-by-side with our partners to listen, learn, and reinvent the Starbucks experience. Our hope is the union would respect our right to listen to, collaborate with, and share information and our perspective with our partners — just as we respect their right to do so," Trull wrote.
click to enlarge
JC Tretter, president of the NFL Player's Association, speaks to the crowd during a rally on February 11.
Katya Schwenk

‘We Are All Workers’

On Saturday, baristas at the Avondale store, along with organizers with Starbucks Workers United and AFL-CIO leadership, were joined at the rally by a powerful ally: the NFL Players Association, the union that represents NFL players.

"We are all workers fighting for the same exact thing," said JC Tretter, president of the NFL Players Association and a former player with the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers. "We will stand behind you as players until you get what you deserve, and that is better wages, better benefits, and better working conditions."

The timing of the rally on Super Bowl weekend — not far from the stadium in Glendale — was no accident. Shuler told New Times that the labor struggles behind the game are often forgotten. "There's a lot of attention on the glitz and the glam of it, but underneath it — all those corporate sponsorships and the immense amount of capital that goes into an event like that — there are people," she said. People such as hotel workers, concessionaires, and janitorial staff, Shuler added.

"I'd rather be here than at the game," DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, told New Times. "Have a great time on Super Bowl Sunday — but that doesn't mean you get to ignore the people who are doing a lot of the work."

Smith, Shuler, and others joined Starbucks workers in demanding that the corporation come to the table to bargain and end retaliatory practices that Workers United alleges have continued in Starbucks stores that try to unionize. Union organizers at Starbucks stores have said they have faced frequent retaliation and even termination, as in the case of Laila Dalton, who was fired from a Phoenix Starbucks after she led a union drive.

Cassidy Elliott, a worker at the Avondale Starbucks store, said she was glad to see the support, as workers at the store continue to fight through negotiations.

"It's been really inspirational," she said. "People are going to see that unions are everywhere. They protect the people we watch on the news every day or watch play their games every day — or get our coffee from every day."
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Katya Schwenk is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. Originally from Burlington, Vermont, she now covers issues ranging from policing to far-right politics here in Phoenix. She has worked as a breaking news correspondent in Rabat, Morocco, for Morocco World News, a government technology reporter for Scoop News Group in Washington, D.C., and a local reporter in Vermont for VTDigger. Her freelance work has been published in Business Insider, the Intercept, and the American Prospect, among other places.
Contact: Katya Schwenk

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Big Game Guide

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation