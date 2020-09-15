 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Phoenix police say this photo shows a vehicle that was seen leaving the area. They're asking the public for any information about the car.EXPAND
Phoenix Police Department

Federal Officer Shot Outside Courthouse in Downtown Phoenix

Josh Kelety | September 15, 2020 | 1:27pm
One person was reportedly shot outside of the Sandra Day O'Connor Federal Courthouse in downtown Phoenix this morning.

The victim, a court security officer, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department and the FBI, which has taken over the investigation into the shooting.

After the shooting, both law enforcement agencies issued a photo of a vehicle that was seen leaving the area and asked for anyone with information about the car to contact them. By 2 p.m., the FBI had made an arrest.

"An individual is in custody in connection with the assault on a federal officer, outside of the federal courthouse at 401 W. Washington in Phoenix, AZ today," a spokesperson for the FBI's field office said. "This is an ongoing investigation. No further information can be released at this time. There is no further information to suggest there is a continued threat to public safety."

The Associated Press and the Arizona Republic are reporting that the shooting was a drive-by, but New Times has not confirmed this independently.

Following news of the shooting, Phoenix City Council member Sal DiCiccio eagerly blasted out an incendiary news release claiming, with zero proof, that the shooting was connected to Black Lives Matter and anti-fascist activism.

“If you didn’t think it could happen here, it just did," DiCiccio said in the statement. "A federal officer was just shot in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor federal building in a drive-by attack. Multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest. Injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Make no mistake, this is a direct result of the extremist anti-police attacks we have seen from BLM and Antifa across the country. This insanity needs to stop."

No information released by authorities so far supports DiCiccio's assertions.

We will update this story when we know more.

 
Josh Kelety is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. Previously, he worked as a reporter for the Inlander and Seattle Weekly.

