What People, Places, and Things Do You Believe Are the Best of Phoenix?
Zac McDonald

What People, Places, and Things Do You Believe Are the Best of Phoenix?

Stuart Warner | August 20, 2018 | 3:03pm
AA

What's the best stuff in Phoenix?

We'll tell you on Thursday, September 27, when we release the 40th annual Best of Phoenix edition on news stands throughout the Valley and at phoenixnewtimes.com.

But you can tell us, too, by voting in our Best of Phoenix 2018 Readers Poll.

What's your favorite dive bar? Who has the best morning radio show? Is there really a "best" politician?

You decide.

The voting has already begun and it will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 9.

There are two ways to vote. 

1) You can go online right now, register and start picking your favorites.

2) Iif you prefer a printed ballot to diminish the chance of Russian interference, you can find one in the August  23 and 30 and September 6 editions of Phoenix New Times.

Mail printed ballots to:
New Times Readers Poll
1201 East Jefferson Street
Phoenix, AZ 80534

But remember, photocopies of ballots are not accepted. So don't bother trying. Only send us originals.

 
Stuart Warner is editor of New Times. He has been a journalist since the stoned ages of 1969, playing a major role on teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes. He is also the author of the biography JOCK: A Coach's Story.

