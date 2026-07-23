Health

These Valley hospitals were rated the worst by patients

As a whole, Arizona hospitals have some of the worst patient ratings in the country.
By Morgan FischerJuly 23, 2026
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If you’ve had a negative experience at an Arizona hospital, a new study based on Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data suggests you’re not alone. 

According to a report by the online tax service iFax, Arizona’s health care facilities had some of the lowest patient-submitted ratings for hospital experience in the country, ranking the state among the worst for hospital care. 

The report found that Arizona’s 65 hospitals had an average patient star rating of 2.86 out of five, giving the state the fifth-worst hospital patient experience rating, tied with Maryland and Delaware. Florida had the worst ranking (2.71), followed by New Jersey (2.72), New York (2.76) and Nevada (2.81).

iFax analyzed data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which provided HCAHPS patient survey summary star ratings for 3,165 hospitals nationwide from June 2024 to June 2025. The rating for each hospital summarizes various survey measures into a single 1-to-5-star metric. Recently discharged patients are surveyed to rate their hospital experience regarding topics such as communication with hospital staff and doctors, cleanliness, discharge information, care transition and their overall rating of the facility.  

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Of out Arizona’s hospitals, facilities in Tucson struggled the most, with a score of only 2.29 across seven hospitals. Phoenix’s average score across 15 facilities was slightly higher, at 3.2 stars out of five. 

The situation could get even worse. Thanks to a budget bill passed last year by Republicans and signed by President Donald Trump, drastic cuts have come and are still coming to Medicaid, which affects the bottom line for hospitals. Earlier this week, a small Tucson-area hospital announced it’d close in early August, becoming the 10th Arizona health care facility to close since the budget bill passed.

If you’re curious, here are the worst hospitals for patient care in the Valley, based on CMS data. 

10. Banner Thunderbird Medical Center 

Patient survey star rating: 2
Overall star rating: 4
Percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital: 56%

This Glendale-area hospital’s overall care rating drastically exceeds its patient rating. It recently became a Level 1 trauma center for patients 15 and older. 

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T-7. Banner Boswell Medical Center 

Patient survey star rating: 2
Overall star rating: 3
Percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital: 63%

Only 36% of patients reported that the area around their room was “always” quiet at night at this  Sun City hospital. Still, U.S. News & World Report named the hospital as one of its 2025-2026 Best Regional Hospitals. 

T-7. Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center 

Patient survey star rating: 2
Overall star rating: 3
Percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital: 58%

This Sun City-area nonprofit acute-care hospital has 404 licensed beds and is the eighth-largest hospital in the Valley. 

T-7. Abrazo Scottsdale Campus 

Patient survey star rating: 2
Overall star rating: 3
Percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital: 52%

Despite its name, this acute care hospital is located in north Phoenix. 

T-2. HonorHealth Four Peaks Medical Center 

Patient survey star rating: 2
Overall star rating: 2
Percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital: 59%

This Mesa-area hospital, formerly known as Mountain Vista, is a 178-bed hospital and a Level 3 trauma center.

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T-2. Banner Desert Medical Center 

Patient survey star rating: 2
Overall star rating: 2
Percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital: 59%

Despite its poor patient rating, this large Mesa-area hospital was named by U.S. News & World Report for 2025-2026 as High Performing in multiple procedures and conditions, including leukemia, lymphoma, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, back surgery and stroke. 

T-2. Abrazo Central Campus 

Patient survey star rating: 2
Overall star rating: 2
Percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital: 55%

Only 60% of patients at this central Phoenix hospital, which houses the Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic, reported that their room and bathroom were “always” clean. The national average is 74%.

T-2. Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital 

Patient survey star rating: 2
Overall star rating: 2
Percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital: 61%

This acute care hospital is located in Glendale. Only 49% of patients reported that the area around their room was “always” quiet at night. The national average is 60%. 

T-2. Banner Baywood Medical Center 

Patient survey star rating: 2
Overall star rating: 2
Percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital: 57%

Only 51% of patients at this Mesa hospital reported that the staff “always” explained the medications before giving them. The national average is 62%. However, the facility has one of the country’s premier orthopedic programs. 

1. Abrazo West Campus 

Patient survey star rating: 1
Overall star rating: 2
Percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital: 49%

This Goodyear-based hospital is an acute care hospital and the only designated Level 1 trauma center in the West Valley. 

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Morgan Fischer joined Phoenix New Times as a staff writer in July 2024, covering all things Phoenix and Arizona news. Before joining New Times, Morgan has worked as a national politics intern at The Arizona Republic and as a reporter for News21, among other positions. She holds degrees in journalism and mass communication and political science from Arizona State University, where she also attended Barrett, The Honors College.

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