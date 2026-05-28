You’ll soon be able to ride Waymo’s new Ojai model robotaxi for free

Phoenix riders will be able to start taking Waymo’s new blue and boxy van-like cars around town in the upcoming weeks, the company announced Thursday.

Waymo’s sleek, white autonomous robotaxis have become a staple of Phoenix’s streets, with their humming noises and helmet-like spinning camera tops. But since last summer, a new version of the company’s driverless taxis that Waymo has been testing has been spotted around town.

Now, a select few Phoenix riders will be able to start riding these new cars for free. As part of testing the new model — called Ojai and pronounced “Oh-hi” — Waymo is offering free rides for a limited time to gather customer feedback. Riders will also be able to take the new cars for a spin in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Waymo did not give a specific date for when the free rides will become available for customers, but spokesperson Sandy Karp said Waymo “look(s) forward to serving riders in June.”

“The Ojai was built for riders with riders,” Karp said. “We want to hear about their rider experience — from the vehicle itself to the driving quality and support experience — so we can continue refining it together as we welcome even more riders to experience the Ojai.”

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The electric Ojai models were created in collaboration with the Chinese car manufacturer Geely. Originally called the Zeekr RT, the new vehicles feature an “expansive cabin” that’s easier to clean, “increased leg room” and “subtle conveniences” like charging ports, cup holders and larger screens, according to a Waymo press release. Accessibility features, such as a lower step-in height, braille buttons and grab bars, are also prioritized in these new models.

The Ojai model will also feature Wayamo’s sixth-generation “driver,” which brings “fully autonomous operations” that aim to streamline “configuration that drives down costs while maintaining our uncompromising safety standards,” according to a February 2026 press release from the company. This includes improving safety components through its vision system and radar. The new sixth-generation driver will enable Waymo to bring its autonomous operations to snowier cities — though that’s not particularly relevant to Phoenix.

It’s unclear how many Phoenix Waymo die-hards will be able to order one of these bad boys for a free ride. Karp said that Waymo will “be gradually rolling out the Ojai to more riders over time, starting with riders who’ve opted in to experience Waymo’s latest service and features first.” But you’ll likely begin seeing more of them on the road — Waymo’s Arizona factory is revving up to produce “tens of thousands of units annually” of the Ojai, Karp said.

That doesn’t mean the classic Jaguar model is going away anytime soon. More than 1,500 Jaguar Waymos are rolling around San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin, and the company is in the process adding 2,000 more to its nationwide fleet.