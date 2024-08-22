A haboob hits the Valley: Phoenix residents share their best photos

The huge dust storm rolled into Mesa around 4 p.m. Thursday. Valley residents took to social media to post pictures and videos of the haboob, a unique Arizona weather event that never fails to inspire a little bit of awe and terror.
Here are some of the best shots they shared.
Driving into the haboob.#arizona pic.twitter.com/brGhrvReRM— Adam (@AdamAssets) August 23, 2024
Dust storm moving into Phoenix Metro. This is view from SE Valley. From Jason Morrow. #azwx #azfamily pic.twitter.com/13hm5oSmg5— Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) August 22, 2024
Mesa, Arizona Monsoon Haboob - Thursday, August 22, 2024 4:13 PM pic.twitter.com/lHoYElS93D— John Dille (@JohnD_PHX) August 23, 2024
Giant dust storm engulfing the east side of Phoenix right now.👀Photo taken from the 16th floor of my office building in Tempe.🌫🌪#Haboob pic.twitter.com/wKYn3a64JM— Jason Roar (@raornosaj) August 22, 2024
We are currently seeing a lot of dust in the east Valley.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 22, 2024
You should NEVER drive into a dust storm, but if you get caught in one, remember to Pull Aside, Stay Alive! pic.twitter.com/dnkCAI88rt
@FoxNews @FOX10Phoenix Haboob! pic.twitter.com/FfkX0G3D6C— Dave Dytrt (@Watrlogd) August 23, 2024