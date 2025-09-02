 Phoenix Labor Day protest at Capitol draws hundreds: Photos | Phoenix New Times
9 photos: Hundreds spend Labor Day protesting Trump at the Capitol

Scores of protesters spent their day off rallying against how Donald Trump is running roughshod over working people.
September 2, 2025
Image: a protester with his face covered by a bandana holding up an upside-down U.S. flag
Inverted U.S. flags — “a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property,’ according to U.S. flag code — are a not-uncommon sight at many recent protests. Eli Milchman
As much of the Valley enjoyed a day off work on Labor Day, a few hundred protesters descended upon the Arizona Capitol on Monday morning for the “Workers over Billionaires” protest, the latest in a string of demonstrations against the administration of President Donald Trump.

The event was organized by May Day Strong to protest that “billionaires are stealing from working families, destroying our democracy, and building private armies to attack our towns and cities,” according to the group’s website. The focus on working families was purposeful — Labor Day was made a federal holiday by President Grover Cleveland in 1894 to celebrate the contributions of American workers.

Past anti-Trump protests at the Capitol have drawn far bigger numbers. Notably, many of the biggest demonstrations occurred in the early months of the Trump administration, when the temperatures in Phoenix were much cooler.

Those who did brave the heat were brought to the Capitol by a sense of urgency.

Nancy and Dan Rayhorn began attending events protesting the Trump administration earlier this year. Now retired after spending 40 years as a pediatric nurse, Nancy worries about the effects of Medicaid cuts, imposed by Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” on Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Nancy said 65% of PCH patients rely on the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, or AHCCCS, which is Arizona’s form of Medicaid.

click to enlarge protesters with anti-trump signs
Dan Rayhorn (right) has lung disease and worries he won’t have access to the vaccine to keep him safe from flu and COVID, to which he is particularly susceptible.
Eli Milchman

“So, if 65% of the patients lose their ability to pay, that means they have to take care of the kids, so they’re going to give away their care (for) free, and that hospital is gonna go broke,” she said, choking back tears. “The number-one, premier children’s hospital in the state of Arizona is gonna be no more. And this means rich people’s kids can’t get care. This is a big deal.”

Dan Rayhorn, who has lung disease and was seated in a scooter, said he didn’t feel the same need to take action during Trump’s first term. “It seems like I’m hearing about them now, and I don’t remember all these people coming out and gathering and carrying signs during his first administration, he said. “So many groups are calling for action. I just don’t remember that from eight years ago.”

“Maybe we should have paid more attention to the uprising then — maybe we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are now,” Nancy added. “Because this is crazy.”

click to enlarge a man holds a sign that says "keep the immigrants, deport the billionaires"
“In my lifetime, I never thought I’d have to do something like this. But here I am, because somebody has to,” said Mitch Shively, a retired salesman who has been attending protests since Trump’s second inauguration.
Eli Milchman

Mitch Shively, a retired technology salesperson, also began protesting earlier this year.

“I think democracy is under attack on multiple fronts,” he said. "Candidly, in my lifetime, I never thought I’d have to do something like this. But here I am, because somebody has to.”

As the morning wore on, the crowd dwindled considerably, further thinned by a large group that peeled off for an impromptu march toward downtown Phoenix.

Ry Dixon and Alisha Nielsen were among the late-morning stalwarts still traversing the mall leading to the Capitol in near-100-degree heat. They moved to the Valley from Wyoming so Dixon could study marketing at Arizona State University. Nielsen has been to four protests at the Capitol, while Dixon was making his first appearance.

“I’m out here today to practice my First Amendment right and speak up for what I believe in, which is the idea that I think our country could be in a much better place right now,” Dixon said.

click to enlarge two people pose with a sign that says "the only good orange monarch is a butterfly"
Inarguably, the prize for most creative placard goes to Alisha Nielsen (right), walking with Ry Dixon.
Eli Milchman

Nielsen, who held a sign that read “THE ONLY GOOD ORANGE MONARCH IS A BUTTERFLY,” said it will be up to people her age — rather than the many retirees who attended the protest — to force change in the country.

“Our generation, all of this is going to be in our hands one day, and it’s extremely important to speak up for what you believe in,” she said. “Go out, vote, go out and join your communities, support your communities. Be confident in your opinions…because, like I said, this is gonna all come to us someday.”

Here are other photos from the protest.

click to enlarge “IMPEACH TRUMP NOW” pins on a table
“IMPEACH TRUMP NOW” pins share table space alongside others with somewhat more colorful and succinct language.
Eli Milchman
click to enlarge a protester holds a sign that says "teddy, franklin, harry, we need you"
A protester invokes the names of former presidents Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Harry Truman.
Eli Milchman
click to enlarge A hybrid Mexican/rainbow flag flutters in a welcome breeze near hybrid Mexican/U.S. and El Salvadoran/U.S. flags, and others representing women’s bodily autonomy.
A hybrid Mexican/rainbow flag flutters in a welcome breeze near hybrid Mexican/U.S. and El Salvadoran/U.S. flags, and others representing women’s bodily autonomy.
Eli Milchman
click to enlarge protesters hold up pro-communist and pro-socialist signs
Cristal Piña (center) flanked by fellow members of the Revolutionary Communists of America. The political group featured prominently throughout the protest.
Eli Milchman
click to enlarge protesters with signs that say "trump hates workers" and "immigrants pay taxes, trump doesn't"
A tired batch of protesters returns from an impromptu march toward Downtown Phoenix amid near 100-degree temperatures.
Eli Milchman
