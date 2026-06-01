Small Valley city ranked among the richest suburbs in the U.S.

Paradise Valley may be small, but, oh boy, is it mighty.

The affluent suburb of 12,000 people wedged between Phoenix and Scottsdale outstrips the rest of the valley in wealth. To be considered “rich” and in the top 5% of earners, you need an average household income of $1.6 million, a far cry from Scottsdale’s approximately $940,000, the second-highest in the Valley.

Paradise Valley is known for its exclusivity, beautiful mansions, slow speed limits — be careful of the speed cameras! — and world-class resorts. But the “Beverly Hills of Arizona” is not just rich on a local scale. It turns out it’s one of the wealthiest suburbs in the country, too. And not for the first time.

According to a study by MoneyLion, Paradise Valley ranked as the fifth-wealthiest suburb in the U.S. in 2026. That’s a comeback into the list’s top 10 after not making it in 2025. No other Arizona suburb made the site’s top 50.

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MoneyLion analyzed Census Bureau data on suburbs with at least 5,000 households within a metropolitan statistical area but not the main city in that area. It looked at average household incomes and ranked the top 50. It then sourced other information, such as data from the Zillow Home Value Index.

Propelling Paradise Valley’s fifth-place finish was an average household income of $408,500 in 2024 — the last year of data available — and an average home value of $3.7 million in 2026. Two years ago, the suburb also ranked fifth, but with an average household income of $385,643 with a typical home value of around $3.5 million. So, Paradise Valley seems to be getting richer.

Here’s how the suburb compares with the four cities that ranked ahead of it.

5. Paradise Valley, Arizona Average household income (2024): $408,500

Year-over-year change: 6.8%

April 2026 home value: $3,704,755

Year-over-year change: 13%

4. Los Altos, California Average household income (2024): $417,182

Year-over-year change: 3.4%

April 2026 home value: $4,789,752

Year-over-year change: 3.5%

3. Rye, New York Average household income (2024): $428,806

Year-over-year change: 1.8%

April 2026 home value: $2,392,771

Year-over-year change: 8%