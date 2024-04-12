 Share your feedback: Take the Phoenix New Times audience survey | Phoenix New Times
Share your feedback: Take the Phoenix New Times audience survey

Our readers are never shy. Here’s your chance to let us know how we can do our journalism better.
April 12, 2024
Take a few minutes and complete our audience survey.
Since its founding in 1970, Phoenix New Times has been the independent voice of the Valley, carving out a place in the cultural landscape. To ensure that we continue to meet and exceed your expectations, we need your feedback.

That's why we're inviting you to participate in our audience survey.

We want to get your thoughts on the job New Times is doing. So, we’ve got a 19-question survey that’s easy to complete but provides us with valuable insights of how we’re doing our job, what you get from us that you can’t find anywhere else, our coverage areas and how you consume our content.

New Times readers are never shy. We’d love to hear what you’ve got to say.

We understand that your time is precious, but we assure you that your feedback is invaluable to us. (And the survey is quick and easy to complete.) Your responses influence the direction of our publication and help make sure we’re providing the stories that resonate with you.

Thank you for reading and supporting New Times. Together, we can make our coverage, website, social media, newsletters and overall publication even better.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
