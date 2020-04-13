 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Come hang in the desert.EXPAND
Come hang in the desert.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Phoenix New Times Is Hiring a Staff Writer

New Times Staff | April 13, 2020 | 11:05am
AA

Phoenix New Times has an immediate opening for a full-time staff writer to continue our record of hard-hitting reporting in the nation’s fifth-largest city.

We’re looking for a journalist with a solid news background to cover developing stories through the week and find news of interest to our educated urban readership. Staff writers work under the guidance of experienced editors in a newsroom with a fifty-year history of excellence, including numerous national and regional reporting awards.

We value ambitious reporting, well-crafted prose, an engaging voice and savvy use of social media. Ideal candidates will have the proven ability to report and write well in diverse areas, such as politics, business, environmental issues, law and government.

We offer competitive salaries and benefits. Qualified applicants should send their best news clips, a resume and a cover letter to: phx-staff-writer@voicemediagroup.com. 

