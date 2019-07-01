New Times Seeks Experienced Graphic Designer for Temporary Position

Phoenix New Times is looking for an experienced graphic designer/layout editor capable of working with InDesign to design and lay out editorial pages from late August until January 2020. This position will eventually include working on feature layouts and covers. Must have a high level of professionalism and be able to meet tight deadlines.

All work must be designed in InDesign using PhotoShop as a supplement. This a temporary, part-time position, working 15 to 20 hours a week on-site on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.

Please send your resume and portfolio to lindsey.kelly@newtimes.com.